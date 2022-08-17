WNBA betting: As playoffs start, bettors rooting for Las Vegas' team to win a title

Las Vegas is a growing sports city. Three new professional teams have been added to Las Vegas in recent years and all of them have found plenty of support.

The Las Vegas Aces have a great opportunity to bring the first professional championship to the city.

The WNBA playoffs start Wednesday and the Aces are the favorites to win the championship. Their odds have fallen all the way to +150 at BetMGM. The Chicago Sky, the reigning champs and No. 1 seed in the East, are the second favorite at +250.

And, as you'd expect in the gambling capital of the United States, there's a lot of support for the home team.

Las Vegas Aces favored to win it all

As the WNBA playoffs start, the Aces have gotten most of the attention from bettors to win the championship.

Las Vegas has received 16.4% of bets and 22.8% of the money wagered on the WNBA champion. The Aces started the season as the favorites to win the championship, at +300 odds, and they have delivered on that hype. They were 26-10 in the regular season, the best record in the West and tied with the Sky for the best record in the league.

Led by coach Becky Hammon, the Aces had the highest-scoring team in the WNBA this season. The guard-forward combination of Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson combined for 39.7 points per game. The Aces had the top 3-point percentage in the league.

The Aces weren't one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA, but they have outscored plenty of teams this season.

Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces are favored to win the WNBA championship. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WNBA playoffs start on Wednesday

The Aces start their first-round series against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. They're a huge 16.5-point favorite at BetMGM. That line moved from 14.5 points on Wednesday morning. Bettors like the Aces.

The odds indicate the Sky will be the Aces' biggest obstacle to a title. Chicago is a 9.5-point favorite for Wednesday's Game 1 against the New York Liberty. Chicago has a deep team with championship experience, led by WNBA legend Candace Parker.

In Las Vegas, the Golden Knights almost won the Stanley Cup in their first season. The Raiders made the playoffs last season. The Aces had their own near-miss, losing in the 2020 WNBA Finals. Over the next few weeks, the Aces have a chance to bring a professional title to Sin City. Many bettors are rooting them on.