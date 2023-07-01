WNBA All-Star reserves include Sabrina Ionescu, 2022 ASG MVP Kelsey Plum
The WNBA announced 12 All-Star reserve players Saturday, rounding out the roster for the 2023 All-Star Game.
Nine teams are represented among the 12 women, and the group contains a seven-time All-Star as well as a few first-timers as well.
DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun (fifth appearance)
Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx (third appearance)
Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky (third appearance)
Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics (seventh appearance)
Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream (first appearance)
Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty (second appearance)
Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm (first appearance)
Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever, (first appearance)
Cheyenne Parker, Atlanta Dream (first appearance)
Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces (second appearance)
Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun (fourth appearance)
Courtney Vandersloot, New York Liberty (fifth appearance)
While All-Star starters are chosen by a combination of votes from fans, players and coaches, reserves are chosen by coaches only and they're not allowed to vote for their own players.
The 12 reserves join the 10 starters below who were announced a week ago:
Captain: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (fifth appearance)
Captain: Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty (fifth appearance)
Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever (first appearance)
Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces (fifth appearance)
Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury (ninth appearance)
Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm (fifth appearance)
Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings (third appearance)
Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks (eighth appearance)
Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (second appearance)
Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces (second appearance)
Wilson and Stewart received the most fan votes to serve as All-Star Team captains. One of the perks of that job is getting to pick their own teams, which they'll get to do during a live special July 8 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas on July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.