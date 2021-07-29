WME Gets In Logan Paul’s Corner, Signs Him For Representation

Logan Paul, the YouTube personality and podcaster who has also dabbled in boxing most recently fighting former world champion Floyd Mayweather to a draw in a pay-per-view exhibition match, has signed with WME.

In addition to his nascent boxing career, Paul hosts the ImPaulsive podcast featuring celebrity guests, athletes, comedians and more. It has more than 2.7 million followers on YouTube, which has been his primary platform after getting his start posting short videos on the now-shuttered Vine.

YouTube and Paul have had a contentious partnership; the platform suspended ads on Paul’s channel at least twice, both in 2018, once for posting video from a trip to Japan’s Aokigahara forest in which he encountered a suicide victim, and another for posting a video of himself tasing a dead rat. He later apologized for both incidents and was eventually reinstated. His main YouTube channel now has more that 23 million subscribers.

Paul has been building film and TV credits, with movie appearances in MGM’s Valley Girl redo, YouTube Red’s The Thinning and its sequel and The Space Between Us. On the TV side, he appeared on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark (which also featured his brother Jake), Freeform’s Stitchers and YouTube Red’s Foursome.

He most recently appeared this past season on Fox’s The Masked Singer where he was Grandpa Monster.

Paul, who had been with CAA, remains repped by manager Jeff Levin and lawyers Adam Kaller and Duncan Hedges.

