WM Phoenix Open: Scottie Scheffler defends title, retakes No. 1 ranking with 2-shot win

Scottie Scheffler is once again the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world after his win at the WM Phoenix Open. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Back where it all started, Scottie Scheffler is once again the top golfer in the world.

Scheffler, after a tight battle early with Nick Taylor, surged ahead late Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to claim a two-shot win at the WM Phoenix Open. The victory not only marks his second-straight at the event, but also moves him back past Rory McIlroy to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Back-to-back @WMPhoenixOpen🏆🏆



Scottie Scheffler successfully defends his title and becomes the new World No. 1. pic.twitter.com/N5dIt8ZrQj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2023

Scheffler entered Sunday with a two-shot lead after posting a 3-under 68 on Saturday. Taylor and Jon Rahm, who also had a path to retake No. 1 in the OWGR, were at 11-under on the week after 54 holes.

Scheffler opened Sunday with two birdies in his first three holes, and then took a one-shot lead into the back nine after a clutch birdie on the ninth. While Rahm stumbled back, Taylor started pushing Scheffler himself. Taylor made five birdies in his first 10 holes of the day, and had tied things up when the two had reached the par-5 13th. Scheffler then landed his second shot about 22 feet from the cup, and expertly drilled an eagle putt to retake the solo lead with just five holes to go.

The eagle has landed!



Scottie Scheffler comes up CLUTCH to grab the lead. pic.twitter.com/XQ0rsE4FJM — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 12, 2023

After a pair of pars, Scheffler missed the green at the iconic par-3 16th and landed well off the back in the rough. Thankfully for Scheffler, both Taylor and Rahm missed the green long, too.

Scheffler saved his par with an impressive up-and-down, which sent the crowd in the stadium into a frenzy. Taylor’s par putt was wide right, too, which pushed Scheffler to a two-shot lead with two holes to go.

A par doesn't get much better than this.



Scottie Scheffler sends the crowd at the 16th into a frenzy as he keeps the lead. pic.twitter.com/1ikB8TXiOz — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 12, 2023

Scheffler backed that save up with a birdie on the 17th, and then cruised through the final hole to take the two-shot win.

Taylor finished alone in second at 17-under on the week after going 6-under on the day with a birdie at the last. Rahm was three shots back of Taylor at 14-under. Justin Thomas jumped up to fourth after his best round of the week. He carded a 6-under 65 to move up 12 spots on the leaderboard, one ahead of Jason Day.

Scheffler got his first career win in Arizona last year, and it ended up sparking a breakout year on Tour. He won four times last season, including at The Masters, and had 11 top-10 finishes. Scheffler finished in second at the U.S. Open and the Tour Championship, too.

Scheffler held the No. 1 spot in the OWGR until the CJ Cup in South Carolina earlier this season, but has been just a spot behind McIlroy ever since. Now, with one event left on the Tour’s “West Coast Swing” and about two months until the Masters, Scheffler is back on top of the sport.

