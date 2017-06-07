Wladimir Klitschko says he'll decide future within 2 weeks

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) -- Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko says he'll decide whether to have a rematch with Anthony Joshua ''within the next two weeks.''

Klitschko, who lost by an 11th round TKO in a pulsating bout with the Briton on April 29, says in comments reported by news agency dpa, ''My life isn't only sport and boxing,'' and that he's planning ''the career after the career.''

Klitschko, who reigned over the heavyweight division for a decade, is also fighting Father Time at the age of 41.

His fight in London's Wembley Stadium against 2012 Olympic champion Joshua, 14 years his junior, was one of the best heavyweight bouts in recent times.

Klitschko fell to 64-5 in a career that began in 1996 after he won the Olympic gold in Atlanta.