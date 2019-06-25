Wladimir Klitschko rescued from yacht after fire

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has revealed he was rescued from a yacht in Mallorca on Monday after it caught fire.

The 43-year-old, who has a 64-5 record and last fought against Anthony Joshua, losing by technical knockout in 2017, had been vacationing in Spain.

Klitschko posted a video on Twitter with a caption that assured fans he and his friends and family were safe.

Be careful what you wish for: fate took my wish for “some #adrenalin” a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team. No worries: we are all fine! #theroofisonfire #song pic.twitter.com/sGN7xfG5JM — Klitschko (@Klitschko) June 25, 2019

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service confirmed to The Associated Press that it responded to an emergency call but did not confirm the identities of the nine people aboard the yacht.

"Be careful what you wish for," Klitschko wrote alongside the video.

"Fate took my wish for 'some adrenalin' a bit too literally and our boat trip Sunday night ended up in our boat igniting and family and friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue team.

"No worries: we are all fine!"