Wizkid at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: a gig that flirted with greatness

Wizkid Performs At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (WireImage)

Wizkid’s headline show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium started with an interview clip where the Afrobeats superstar was asked what he wanted the crowd to feel during the landmark gig. “A lot of love,” he said.

That sense of togetherness has long been a key part of Wizkid’s vibe. The Nigerian makes feel-good party music with an emphasis on dancing and romance, while a string of high profile collabs with the likes of Drake Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, and Dave have helped the singer (real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun) take African music onto the global stage, alongside Burna Boy and Tems.

Last time Wizkid was in London, it was for a trio of sold-out, star-studded shows at London’s O2 that felt like a landmark moment for the scene and established him as the sort of star who could take on the world. Two years later and Saturday night’s stadium show felt like business as usual.

Wizkid bounced between fronting his five-piece live band with all the hip-thrusting enthusiasm of The Rolling Stones, and skipping down the runway with the swagger of a popstar. There were pillars of fire, a string of dancers and enough fireworks to convince neighbours it was New Year’s Eve. It was never urgent though, with Wizkid a relaxed performer more interested in dancing than instigating chaos. The crowd matched his vibe at every turn, with the cinematic opener of Reckless, the swaying Mood and the giddy Frames (Who’s Gonna Know) providing the soundtrack for an entire stadium moving as one.

His DJ Tunez kept reminding the crowd they were here to celebrate African music while Wizkid proudly said he was “representing” the scene on the worldwide stage. If he was feeling any pressure, he didn’t let it show. Rather than lean on 2022’s R&B-focused album More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid delivered a career-spanning greatest hits to keep the communal energy up. “I’m going to take you on a musical experience” he promised, with tropical, escapist joy a constant vibe throughout.

Still, despite rumours, the only special guest during Wizkid’s performance was an outfit change, though the warm-up set from Tunez saw surprise appearances from Nigerian singer-songwriter Wande Coal and Ghanaian artist King Promise.

A closing run of heavy hitters including Essence, Soco and Show Me The Money saw the audience really lose themselves in the music, with Wizkid the grinning ringleader of the fizzing party. But as the house lights came on after a slow-burning Joro, it felt like an abrupt ending – the artist clearly had more to give. It was the perfect end to a gig that flirted with greatness, but settled for being just a great night out.