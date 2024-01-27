Wizards of Waverly Place’s Russos Reunite in New Photo Ahead of In-the-Works Sequel Series

Hanging out with family can be so magical, don’t you think?

That’s the vibe we’re getting from a new photo that has us very excited for Disney Channel’s in-the-works Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series.

On Instagram Friday, David DeLuise and David Henrie — who played father and son Jerry and Justin Russo, respectively, in the original show — posted a photo of them hanging out with Selena Gomez (who played daughter Alex Russo) and Maria Canals-Barrera (who played mom Theresa Russo). Jake T. Austin, who played Alex and Justin’s brother, Max, was not in the pic.

“The Russos ❤️ 🪄coming back,” the caption read.



In mid-January, Disney Channel ordered a pilot for a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series. In the project, Henrie, who co-starred in all four original Waverly seasons as teenage wizard Justin, will reprise his role in a series-regular capacity for the potential follow-up. Gomez will guest-star in the pilot, returning as Alex; she and Henrie are also among the project’s executive producers.

The sequel picks up after a mysterious incident at boarding school WizTech, where Justin has left his wizard powers behind and opted for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But according to the official logline, “he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

Janice LeAnn Brown, whose previous credits include Disney Channel’s Just Roll with It, has landed the role of Billie, the young wizard. Alkaio Thiele (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends) will co-star as Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son, while Mimi Gianopulos (Rutherford Falls) will play Justin’s wife, Giada.

Wizards of Waverly Place originally ran on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012, starring Gomez, Henrie and Austin as siblings navigating adolescence while also honing their magical abilities.

Does DeLuise and Henrie’s photo have you jonesing for an official series pickup? Are you excited about a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel? Hit the comments and let us know!

