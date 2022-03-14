Wizards vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Washington Wizards (29-37) play against the Golden State Warriors (46-22) at Chase Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $4,414,475 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $3,890,886 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

