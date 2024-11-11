Wizards vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Washington Wizards play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $80,327,070 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $27,003,762 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 11, 2024
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Space City Home Network
Away TV: Monumental Sports Network
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM
