Wizards vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Washington Wizards play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $80,327,070 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $27,003,762 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 11, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Space City Home Network

Away TV: Monumental Sports Network

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

