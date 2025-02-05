Wizards vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Washington Wizards play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $20,081,767 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $10,116,340 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 5, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Monumental Sports Network
Home Radio: WFAN
Away Radio: The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What's the buzz on Twitter?
D'Angelo Russell, Nets react to insane comeback win after Ime Udoka 'low-level team' jab
clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… - 1:35 AM
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Wizards vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest