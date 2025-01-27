Wizards vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Washington Wizards play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $26,775,690 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $7,514,640 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: KFAA
Away TV: Monumental Sports Network
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM
