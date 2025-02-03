Wizards vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Washington Wizards play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $22,950,591 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $13,295,497 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 3, 2025
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte
Away TV: Monumental Sports Network
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM
