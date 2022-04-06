Wizards vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Washington Wizards (35-44) play against the Atlanta Hawks (41-38) at State Farm Arena

The Washington Wizards are spending $3,657,708 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,319,815 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto

Home Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam

Away Radio: The Team 980

