Wizards vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Washington Wizards (35-44) play against the Atlanta Hawks (41-38) at State Farm Arena
The Washington Wizards are spending $3,657,708 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,319,815 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Home Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam
Away Radio: The Team 980
