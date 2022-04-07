Wizards vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (35-44) play against the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022

Washington Wizards 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Once the Hawks got healthy after their COVID absences, they have been more than solid at home:
18-3 W-L
+9.9 net rating pic.twitter.com/oRzJOHoVFG8:05 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“This is 20-plus years working in the NBA before he had an opportunity to coach. He’s overachieved his tenure. He should’ve got a chance a minute ago,” #Wizards star @Bradley Beal on first-year head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. bit.ly/3jsJFmR #nba8:01 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Wizards:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela7:59 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight marks Atlanta’s final home contest of the 2021-22 regular season. Since 1/17, the Hawks are 18-3 at State Farm Arena and have won 10 of their last 11 games, including three straight.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…7:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Wizards are starting KCP, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis, Corey Kispert and Tomas Satoransky. – 7:41 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Danilo Gallinari is starting alongside Clint Capela, Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter. – 7:40 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Wizards
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:37 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
STARTERS ⬇ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/3asvE2Gjm47:30 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 7:24 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Danilo Gallinari is AVAILABLE. – 7:24 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff had career highs in points and rebounds last night 💪
What does he have for us tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/B5DxVK6qub7:21 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
How it started vs. how it’s going 😂
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/XewU9c717B7:15 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is good to go for tonight’s game.
Still waiting on Danilo Gallinari – 7:14 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is available. – 7:13 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 7:13 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Quite the offer!
Check out what comes with our Bloom City NFT Collection 👀
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official7:05 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Road trip finale tips in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 Atlanta
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne7:00 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Shorts weather ☀️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/RVZm1j3EuG6:51 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
ICYMI, chatted with @Landry Fields about this Hawks season, what the roster may need in the future, the dynamics of Atlanta’s front office and MUCH more.
Listen + subscribe 🥳
Spotify: https://t.co/AKkgY5edva
Apple: https://t.co/i7Y1QKq2BY pic.twitter.com/x86pzVLLgF6:48 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Get the vibe right ahead of tonight’s matchup with KCP’s Pregame Playlist 🎧
#DCAboveAll | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/i0HvfbaiZD6:35 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins remains at the point of doing some light running and shooting just as he was a couple of days ago. No setbacks. – 6:26 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Entering tonight, Wizards are 5-2 in their last 7 games.
Nate McMillan: “They’re playing with a lot of ball movement. They’re playing fast. They have a few guys that are out, but w Porzingis being in that lineup, they’re playing faster… Those guys are shooting the lights out.” – 6:26 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins remains at the point of doing some light running and shooting as was a couple of days ago. No setbacks. – 6:20 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins is still at the same level of jogging/shooting, per Nate McMillan.
No setbacks, which is good, but still at that same level of activity as a few days ago. – 6:20 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Dragic is feeling better — but he is still in Atlanta and stuck in protocols. – 6:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic is still in Atlanta and in protocol, but Steve Nash said the #Nets guard is starting to feel better. #NBA6:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is feeling better, but still in Atlanta in health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Masters about to be lit ⛳️ – 5:59 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Report: Atlanta Dream trade with the Washington Mystics for the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Mystics now have the No. 3 and No. 14 picks.
➡️ https://t.co/8LBRphn3Os pic.twitter.com/0vHiAOCvNe5:06 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
TyTy Washington enters NBA Draft sportando.basketball/en/tyty-washin…4:46 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
If the Hawks & Nets win tonight it’s looking like Sunday’s Wizards game could be worth resting the starters. Charlotte will play 4 in 5 nights assuming the play in is on Tuesday, extra day of rest would seem wise if there’s no advantage for seeding to be gained – 4:16 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Breaking The Washington Mystics acquired the third and 14th overall picks in the 2022 WNBA Draft from the Atlanta Dream in exchange for the first overall pick in this year’s #WNBA Draft – 4:03 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Huerter is the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the Atlanta Hawks player who best represents themselves & the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.
(And like Sekou, Kevin is ALWAYS first-class.) – 3:56 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington declares for NBA Draft.
zagsblog.com/2022/04/06/ken…3:13 PM

Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Hawks named Kevin Huerter as the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the team’s roster who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media. – 3:11 PM

Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Pregame ceremony tonight in ATL. #RIPSekou #allclass pic.twitter.com/wuvKzjaniW3:08 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter selected as recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award: atlantahawkspr.files.wordpress.com/2022/04/sekou-…3:07 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks announced that Kevin Huerter won the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity with the media.
John Collins won the honor last season. – 3:06 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Wholesome from Duane Washington, who on the same day his two-way contract reportedly gets converted to a standard NBA deal, posted on his Instagram that he’s going to get his dog a “big ass yard.” pic.twitter.com/1hCOeo6zQg3:05 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija in his last 13 G: 13.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 37.1% 3PT (4.8 3PA/g).
I broke down his development on Wizards Postgame Live, including an observation from rival executives. pic.twitter.com/PDGikJDP8Y3:04 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter was named the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the Hawks who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.
Always great talking with Kevin. – 3:02 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kentucky men’s basketball freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. will pursue a career in the NBA. The freshman announced Wednesday he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility. #ukbasketball #BBN2:50 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking to stay hot 🔥
Our 119.2 offensive rating in three games against Atlanta is our fifth-highest against any opponent this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/xzFtGroYBl2:45 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
University of Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr., – a projected lottery pick – will enter the 2022 NBA Draft and hire an agent, he tells ESPN: es.pn/3jcGcII2:34 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Another night, another matchup on the block.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZLblTNdakn2:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers sign Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor to standard deals, waive Keifer Sykes indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar2:13 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On Episode 9 of The Squad:
*Devonte’ Graham reunites with an old friend
*Kira Lewis Jr. surprises the squad
*In the locker room for wins vs the Jazz and Hawks
#WBD pic.twitter.com/q9NzMFH9Do2:00 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup with the Hawks 👇
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne2:00 PM

