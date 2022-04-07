Wizards vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (35-44) play against the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022

Washington Wizards 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Once the Hawks got healthy after their COVID absences, they have been more than solid at home:

18-3 W-L

+9.9 net rating pic.twitter.com/oRzJOHoVFG – 8:05 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“This is 20-plus years working in the NBA before he had an opportunity to coach. He’s overachieved his tenure. He should’ve got a chance a minute ago,” #Wizards star @Bradley Beal on first-year head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. bit.ly/3jsJFmR #nba – 8:01 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters vs. Wizards:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela – 7:59 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Tonight marks Atlanta’s final home contest of the 2021-22 regular season. Since 1/17, the Hawks are 18-3 at State Farm Arena and have won 10 of their last 11 games, including three straight.

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Wizards are starting KCP, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis, Corey Kispert and Tomas Satoransky. – 7:41 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Danilo Gallinari is starting alongside Clint Capela, Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter. – 7:40 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Wizards

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela – 7:37 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

STARTERS ⬇ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/3asvE2Gjm4 – 7:30 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 7:24 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Danilo Gallinari is AVAILABLE. – 7:24 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Gaff had career highs in points and rebounds last night 💪

What does he have for us tonight?

#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/B5DxVK6qub – 7:21 PM

Story continues

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

How it started vs. how it’s going 😂

#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/XewU9c717B – 7:15 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Bogdan Bogdanovic is good to go for tonight’s game.

Still waiting on Danilo Gallinari – 7:14 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is available. – 7:13 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 7:13 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Quite the offer!

Check out what comes with our Bloom City NFT Collection 👀

#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 7:05 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Road trip finale tips in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!

📍 Atlanta

🎙 @Team980

📺 @NBCSWashington

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Shorts weather ☀️

#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/RVZm1j3EuG – 6:51 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

ICYMI, chatted with @Landry Fields about this Hawks season, what the roster may need in the future, the dynamics of Atlanta’s front office and MUCH more.

Listen + subscribe 🥳

Spotify: https://t.co/AKkgY5edva

Apple: https://t.co/i7Y1QKq2BY pic.twitter.com/x86pzVLLgF – 6:48 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Get the vibe right ahead of tonight’s matchup with KCP’s Pregame Playlist 🎧

#DCAboveAll | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/i0HvfbaiZD – 6:35 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that John Collins remains at the point of doing some light running and shooting just as he was a couple of days ago. No setbacks. – 6:26 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Entering tonight, Wizards are 5-2 in their last 7 games.

Nate McMillan: “They’re playing with a lot of ball movement. They’re playing fast. They have a few guys that are out, but w Porzingis being in that lineup, they’re playing faster… Those guys are shooting the lights out.” – 6:26 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that John Collins remains at the point of doing some light running and shooting as was a couple of days ago. No setbacks. – 6:20 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

John Collins is still at the same level of jogging/shooting, per Nate McMillan.

No setbacks, which is good, but still at that same level of activity as a few days ago. – 6:20 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash says Dragic is feeling better — but he is still in Atlanta and stuck in protocols. – 6:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Goran Dragic is still in Atlanta and in protocol, but Steve Nash said the #Nets guard is starting to feel better. #NBA – 6:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is feeling better, but still in Atlanta in health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

Masters about to be lit ⛳️ – 5:59 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Report: Atlanta Dream trade with the Washington Mystics for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Mystics now have the No. 3 and No. 14 picks.

➡️ https://t.co/8LBRphn3Os pic.twitter.com/0vHiAOCvNe – 5:06 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

TyTy Washington enters NBA Draft sportando.basketball/en/tyty-washin… – 4:46 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

If the Hawks & Nets win tonight it’s looking like Sunday’s Wizards game could be worth resting the starters. Charlotte will play 4 in 5 nights assuming the play in is on Tuesday, extra day of rest would seem wise if there’s no advantage for seeding to be gained – 4:16 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Breaking The Washington Mystics acquired the third and 14th overall picks in the 2022 WNBA Draft from the Atlanta Dream in exchange for the first overall pick in this year’s #WNBA Draft – 4:03 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kevin Huerter is the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the Atlanta Hawks player who best represents themselves & the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.

(And like Sekou, Kevin is ALWAYS first-class.) – 3:56 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington declares for NBA Draft.

zagsblog.com/2022/04/06/ken… – 3:13 PM

Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC

Hawks named Kevin Huerter as the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the team’s roster who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media. – 3:11 PM

Steve Aschburner @AschNBA

Pregame ceremony tonight in ATL. #RIPSekou #allclass pic.twitter.com/wuvKzjaniW – 3:08 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Kevin Huerter selected as recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award: atlantahawkspr.files.wordpress.com/2022/04/sekou-… – 3:07 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks announced that Kevin Huerter won the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity with the media.

John Collins won the honor last season. – 3:06 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Wholesome from Duane Washington, who on the same day his two-way contract reportedly gets converted to a standard NBA deal, posted on his Instagram that he’s going to get his dog a “big ass yard.” pic.twitter.com/1hCOeo6zQg – 3:05 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Deni Avdija in his last 13 G: 13.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 37.1% 3PT (4.8 3PA/g).

I broke down his development on Wizards Postgame Live, including an observation from rival executives. pic.twitter.com/PDGikJDP8Y – 3:04 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kevin Huerter was named the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the Hawks who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.

Always great talking with Kevin. – 3:02 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Kentucky men’s basketball freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. will pursue a career in the NBA. The freshman announced Wednesday he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility. #ukbasketball #BBN – 2:50 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Looking to stay hot 🔥

Our 119.2 offensive rating in three games against Atlanta is our fifth-highest against any opponent this season.

#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/xzFtGroYBl – 2:45 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

University of Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr., – a projected lottery pick – will enter the 2022 NBA Draft and hire an agent, he tells ESPN: es.pn/3jcGcII – 2:34 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Another night, another matchup on the block.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZLblTNdakn – 2:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers sign Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor to standard deals, waive Keifer Sykes indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 2:13 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

On Episode 9 of The Squad:

*Devonte’ Graham reunites with an old friend

*Kira Lewis Jr. surprises the squad

*In the locker room for wins vs the Jazz and Hawks

#WBD pic.twitter.com/q9NzMFH9Do – 2:00 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

📝 GAME PREVIEW

Everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup with the Hawks 👇

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:00 PM