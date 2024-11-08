Wizards vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Washington Wizards play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Washington Wizards are spending $80,327,070 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $34,140,859 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis
Away TV: Monumental Sports Network
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Wizards vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest