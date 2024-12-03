Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Washington Wizards are spending $80,327,070 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $9,747,283 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 3, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Away TV: MNMT2

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS

Away Radio: The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM

