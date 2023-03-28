Wizards star Bradley Beal reportedly under police investigation for alleged fan altercation over gambling

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards is reportedly being investigated by the Orlando Police Department for an alleged incident between him and a fan that was started by a comment over gambling. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is reportedly being investigated by the Orlando Police Department over an alleged altercation with two fans following a 122-112 loss to the Orlando Magic on March 21.

According to a police report obtained by the Daily Mail, two men began speaking to Wizards players in the visitor's tunnel. One of them made a comment to Beal, which police say was along the lines of "you made me lose $1,300 you f***." Beal then immediately turned around, walked toward the man and allegedly knocked the cap off his head, swatting the left side of the man's head in the process.

The police say that all three men then got into an argument. During that argument, Beal allegedly said that playing basketball is his job and he "takes it seriously." According to TMZ, he also allegedly said this:

"Keep it a buck. I don't give a f*** about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain't why I play the game."

While police say they've viewed cell phone footage of the incident, the official surveillance footage from the Amway Center reportedly does not show the alleged physical contact between Beal and one of the men. Due to the angle of the camera, the alleged incident happened out of view. The argument is reportedly in full view, though. One of the men can allegedly be heard apologizing to Beal on camera.

The complaint was reportedly filed on March 22, one day after the alleged incident. According to TMZ, the alleged victim told the police that he wants to file charges against Beal.

The Magic released a short statement on Tuesday via the Daily Mail: