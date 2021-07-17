Report: Wes Unseld Jr. agrees to four-year deal to coach Wizards

To figure out their future, the Washington Wizards are reportedly turning to a familiar name from their past.

The Wizards have offered their vacant head coaching position to Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. and are expected to hire him once they complete contract talks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Washington Wizards are offering Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld, Jr., the franchise’s head coaching job and sides are beginning contract talks soon expected to result in his hiring, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

Unseld reportedly agreed to that deal Saturday, according to Wojnarowski.

Wes Unseld Jr., has agreed to a four-year deal to become the new head coach of the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2021

Unseld has been an assistant under Michael Malone with the Nuggets since 2015. Before that, he worked as an assistant for the Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards, getting his start with the team as a scout out of college.

Of course, it's not Unseld's resume that's going to draw attention to his hire. Unseld's father and namesake, Wes Unseld Sr., remains the Wizards' all-time leader in games, minutes played and rebounds and starred on the franchise's lone championship team in 1978.

Inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 1988, Unseld went on to work as a vice president, head coach and general manager for the Wizards.

Can Wizards take next step with Wes Unseld Jr.?

Unseld is now set to enter a situation that could go a number of ways in the next few years.

The Wizards made their first playoffs in three years this season, finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference and surviving the play-in tournament. While that sounds like progress, very real questions remain if the Wizards can make the next step to contending in the East with their current core.

The team still has one of the best players in basketball with Bradley Beal, who averaged 31.3 points per game last season, and did its best to give him a co-star with the Russell Westbrook trade, but there's not a ton of proven talent behind that star backcourt.

Davis Bertans' big contract extension already looks like an overpay, while Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija are all intriguing talents with no guarantee of becoming viable starters for a contending team. It will be Unseld's job to make that mix of young and older talent work, but he may only get so much time if the team's front office decides trading Beal is its best chance at contending in the future.

