Wizards GM on dealing Dwight Howard: 'Quickest trade I've ever done in my life'

The Washington Wizards didn’t seem too sad to see Dwight Howard go. Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said dealing Howard was “the quickest trade I’ve ever done in my life,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 33-year-old Howard played just nine games with the Wizards last season. The team traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in July.

Over the years, Howard has developed a reputation as a guy who wears out his welcome quickly. After spending his first eight seasons with the Orlando Magic, Howard has played with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Wizards. He didn’t make many friends along the way.

Sheppard did not expand on his comment, so it’s unclear whether Howard’s personality played a role in the trade.

Still, it’s weird that Sheppard would even say that in the first place. By doing so, Sheppard created some drama surrounding the situation. He could have cleared that up by being more descriptive, but he kept it vague. Given Howard’s track record, people might make assumptions.

After missing most of last season, Howard will look to get back on track with the Grizzlies. While he didn’t play much, Howard still showed some ability. He averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in nine games with the Wizards.

