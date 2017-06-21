Wizards' G League team to play in Washington in 2018-19

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Wizards will have their own team in the developmental NBA G League that will be based in Washington and begin playing in the 2018-19 season.

The Wizards announced the acquisition of the team Wednesday that will play home games at their new 5,000-seat practice facility in Southeast Washington. It's the 27th team in the newly renamed league sponsored by Gatorade that was previously known as the NBA D League.

Last season the Wizards assigned Danuel House, Sheldon McClellan and Chris McCullough to the developmental league, split over three teams: the Delaware 87ers, Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Northern Arizona Suns

The as-yet-named new G League team will be owned and operated by Ted Leonsis' Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

---

