Wizards face the Rockets on 4-game losing streak

Houston Rockets (32-35, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-57, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to end its four-game skid when the Wizards play Houston.

The Wizards are 4-27 in home games. Washington allows 124.0 points and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Rockets are 9-24 in road games. Houston has a 7-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wizards' 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Rockets allow. The Wizards average 113.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 124.0 the Wizards give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 135-119 on March 15, with Jalen Green scoring 37 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Poole is averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Jabari Smith Jr. is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Rockets. Green is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 111.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Isaiah Livers: out for season (hip), Tyus Jones: out (back), Landry Shamet: out (calf), Deni Avdija: out (knee), Bilal Coulibaly: out (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: out (back), Kyle Kuzma: out (shoulder).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Cam Whitmore: out (knee), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press