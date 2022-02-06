  • Oops!
Wizards C Montrezl Harrell on team's energy after blowout loss: 'It f***ing sucks'

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
The Washington Wizards' season is very much not going according to plan, and at least one of their players is fine admitting it.

After a 95-80 drubbing by the Phoenix Suns that was even worse than the final score indicates (the Suns led by as much as 36 in the third quarter), Wizards center Montrezl Harrell openly criticized the team's energy amid their latest fall down the standings.

Here's what he had to say when asked about the mood in the team's locker room:

"It sucks, bro. That's the mood of the team. It f***ing sucks. Coming in here and teams are basically beating our ass, bro, from start to finish. So it sucks, man. Nobody likes losing. Everyone in our locker room is competitive, my other people love to compete and get out there, but it just sucks right now because of our last eight games we've played, we've lost seven of them. That's tough for anybody to withstand or be able to have on their plate. So that's the energy in the room right now, it just f***ing sucks."

Harrell, who led the team with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting Saturday, would go on to say he doesn't think anyone in the Wizards' locker room has quit or given up, but again reiterated handling so many losses "f***ing sucks." He also said they weren't ready to play from tip-off.

Above all, Harrell just seems tired of talking about how tired the team is:

"I don't know, but I'm tired of hearing that energy thing, bro. If you can't energize yourself or fire yourself up to be able to come here and play the game of basketball, which is your job, and you make a lot of money to do it, brother, then you're in the wrong field. So I'm tired of hearing that, bro. That's just an excuse. Simple as that. You've got to have somebody to pep you up and fire you up to get out here and play basketball, which you make millions of dollars to do, not going to a corporate job? Millions of dollars to play the game of basketball then you're in the wrong profession. You already lost."

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Montrezl Harrell #6 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The Wizards have been struggling. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With a new supporting cast around Bradley Beal, mostly thanks to the return on the Russell Westbrook trade, the Wizards looked like a new team at the beginning of the season. They were 13-7 by the end of December, but then things started to get very Wizards.

The team has now lost seven of its last eight and sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference at 24-28. The Beal trade rumor mill has once again been fired up, though it doesn't look like anything is coming before the trade deadline, especially as he remains out with a wrist injury.

