Wizards adding Jordan Schakel with two-way contract
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Washington WizardsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jordan SchakelLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Shams Charania: The Washington Wizards are signing G/F Jordan Schakel of NBA G League Capital City on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Washington Wizards are signing G/F Jordan Schakel of NBA G League Capital City on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:30 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Blazers are also signing G League guard Brandon Williams on a two-year, two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 21, 2022
James Edwards III: The Pistons have assigned Jerami Grant to the Motor City Cruise as he begins on-court work following thumb surgery on Dec. 16, sources tell @TheAthletic. No timetable for a return yet. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / January 17, 2022
Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are planning to sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s strong possibility for Arcidiacono to stick for the season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 2, 2022