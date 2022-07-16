Wizard of Oz: In Concert a ‘homecoming’ for Sudbury Theatre Centre artists

The Sudbury Theatre Centre is kicking off its partnership season with YES Theatre by bringing a classic piece of musical theatre to the stage in a unique way.

The company’s production of The Wizard of Oz: In Concert opens Thursday, July 14, and will invite audiences to appreciate the music behind the beloved story with a open-book production, featuring minimal staging, sets, and costumes.

“It’s very similar to some of the other concert productions that we have done in the past,” said interim artistic director Alessandro Costantini. “The intention is to give audiences a very intimate experience with some of musical theatres most beloved scores.”

The production will feature a live 20-piece orchestra, made up of professional local musicians, including members of the Sudbury Symphony Orchestra.

Alongside a cast of 23 actors, “it’s a mammoth piece of theatre. We’re looking forward to bringing back that nostalgic, epic feeling people know about the story.”

Costantini said the company wanted to pick a show that was like “a warm hug” to kick off their season, and The Wizard of Oz fit the bill.

“So many of us have a relationship to the film,” he said. “There’s local high school production, and elementary school productions. But rarely do we get to hear this iconic score played with a full orchestra. I’m really excited for audiences to get that opportunity, to hear this really renowned piece of music played live.”

This is the first production Costantini has produced as artistic director for the Sudbury Theatre Centre, following the announcement of the organization’s partnership with his own company, YES Theatre, in May.

“We’re really excited to be putting on work, instead of just talking about it,” he said.

The production will be the first of four presented by the company in the coming months. It also marks the beginning of their return to the stage following two years of pandemic interruptions.

“It feels like a homecoming in many ways,” he said. “All of these artists returning to the space and knowing that we’re going to have wonderful, glorious audiences in attendance, it feels really special.”

The Wizard of Oz: In Concert will run at the Sudbury Theatre Centre on Shaughnessy Street from July 14-17. Tickets are available at online at showpass.com or by contact the STC Box Office boxoffice@sudburytheatrecentre.com or 705-674-8381.

