Witt's go-ahead double in 8th lifts Royals past Tigers, 3-2

  • The Kansas City Royals huddle at the end of the baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. The Royals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    The Kansas City Royals huddle at the end of the baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. The Royals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez is tagged out at home by Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez is tagged out at home by Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. beats the tag of Detroit Tigers second baseman Ryan Kreidler for a RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. beats the tag of Detroit Tigers second baseman Ryan Kreidler for a RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez catches the popup hit by Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez (28) during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez catches the popup hit by Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez (28) during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers designated hitter Eric Haase runs to second for a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Tigers designated hitter Eric Haase runs to second for a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo runs to third during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo runs to third during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez is tagged out at home by Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez is tagged out at home by Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Collin Snider throws to first during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Collin Snider throws to first during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Kansas City Royals pitcher Max Castillo is relieved during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Kansas City Royals pitcher Max Castillo is relieved during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
DANA GAURUDER
·3 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr.'s eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and the Kansas City Royals edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Sunday.

MJ Melendez scored a run and drove in another while Michael A. Taylor had three hits and scored a run. Witt reached base three times.

Winning pitcher Dylan Coleman (4-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Scott Barlow collected his 21st save.

Royals starter Max Castillo, recalled from Triple-A Omaha before the game, allowed two runs and five hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit starter Matt Manning gave up two runs and five hits in four innings. Gregory Soto (2-8) took the loss.

Harold Castro's two-run homer accounted for Detroit's runs. Riley Greene extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a third-inning single.

The Royals took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on Nicky Lopez's RBI single and Melendez's bases-loaded walk.

Detroit quickly tied it in the bottom of the inning on Castro's sixth homer this season.

Kansas City left the bases loaded in the seventh.

In the eighth, Lopez was thrown out trying to score on a Melendez double. Witt's double past third baseman Jeimer Candelario drove in the go-ahead run.

CABRERA PLACED ON IL

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain. The team is hopeful Cabrera, 39, can return to the lineup before the end of the season. He was injured during the series opener on Friday.

“As soon as he can initiate strength exercises, that will be the next step for him,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “Once the strength gets to a certain point, when it's extended and he doesn't feel the resistance and it's not an issue, then he'll start his hitting program.”

Cabrera, who reached the 3,000-hit mark in April and has 506 home runs, will travel with the team on its road trip this week. He is batting .256 with four home runs and 37 RBIs in 102 games this season.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: RHP Wyatt Mills, who pitched two scoreless innings in relief on Saturday, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to make room for Castillo.

Tigers: With Cabrera sidelined, the Tigers recalled 1B Josh Lester from Triple-A Toledo. Lester was batting .243 with 25 homers and 82 RBIs for the Mud Hens. To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Austin Meadows was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT:

Royals: RHP Brady Singer (7-4, 3.33 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. He's 2-0 with a 4.21 ERA in seven career appearances against Cleveland, including six starts.

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (3-8, 4.76 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game road series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Alexander's only victory in six starts last month came against the Angels on Aug. 20, when he allowed three runs in six innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

