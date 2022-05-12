Witt-Whit show leads Royals past Rangers 8-2 to end skid

  • Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. connects for a fielders choice in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Witt Jr., was safe at first and Whit Merrifield scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joel Payamps throws to the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers' Brad Miller jogs to the plate after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff tags out Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) who was trying to score from third on a fielders choice by Andrew Benintendi in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kolby Allard throws to the Kansas City Royals in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Gabe Speier throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) prepares to throw to first after fielding a ground out by Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Matt Bush walks to the dugout after working against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
3 min read
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Local high school star Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run double and had his first three-RBI game in the majors, Whit Merrifield homered for the first time since last August and the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Emmanuel Rivera padded a three-run Royals lead in the ninth inning, clearing the bases with a two-out, pinch-hit triple.

Witt Jr., the second overall pick in the 2019 draft out of nearby Colleyville High School, smashed a first-pitch slider into the left-field corner in the fifth inning. The rookie drove Merrifield home from third base in the seventh on a tapper to third, with Brad Miller’s throw home late.

Merrifield also hit a first-pitch slider into the left-field seats in the third for his first home run in 255 at-bats. The two-time AL hits leader came in with a .139 batting average and enjoyed his first three-hit game of the season. It was his first multi-run game of the year.

Miller and Corey Seager hit solo homers for Texas. It was Seager's third in two games. Miller's came as a pinch hitter in the sixth, his second pinch-hit homer in four days.

The Royals won the battle of openers, forced by both teams having multiple rainouts last weekend and playing Sunday doubleheaders and Monday makeup games.

Joel Payamps (1-1), the second of six Kansas City pitchers, allowed two singles in three innings to earn the victory, striking out five and walking none. The three innings matched the most of Payamps’ four-year big-league career, set in his debut against Colorado in August 2019.

Kolby Allard (0-2) was the second of Texas’ six pitchers after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day. Allard gave up Merrifield’s homer among two hits and a walk in three innings.

Royals opener Gabe Speier pitched two no-hit innings in his first major league start and hasn’t allowed a run this season in 11 1/3 innings.

It was the second career start and second this season for Texas opener Matt Bush, who retired all three batters he faced.

ANOTHER BIG DAY FOR WITTS

One day after Witt played his first game against the franchise for which he grew up cheering, Bobby Witt Sr. turned 58 on Wednesday. The elder Witt pitched 11 of his 16 big league seasons with Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain) ended his rehab outing and was optioned to Round Rock.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jonathan Heasley will be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to make his season debut with Kansas City in Thursday night’s series finale. The Dallas resident who attended Plano’s Prestonwood Christian Academy had a 4.44 ERA in six starts this season with Omaha. Kansas City must make room on the roster for Heasley.

Rangers: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-2, 6.53), from nearby Royse City, Texas, beat Atlanta last Sunday allowing a season-low four hits in five innings throwing a season-high 89 pitches.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

