Witt a debut! Royals rookie stars in 3-1 win over Guardians

  • Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez grabs this grounder off the bat of Kansas City Royals' Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield for an out at first during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez grabs this grounder off the bat of Kansas City Royals' Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield for an out at first during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) beats Cleveland Guardians' Bobby Bradley, left, to first base for the out during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) beats Cleveland Guardians' Bobby Bradley, left, to first base for the out during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw beats the throw to Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) for a steal during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw beats the throw to Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) for a steal during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Kansas City Royals designated hitter Hunter Dozier is congratulated after scoring on a double by teammate Nicky Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Kansas City Royals designated hitter Hunter Dozier is congratulated after scoring on a double by teammate Nicky Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw crosses home plate to give them a 1-0 lead against the Kansas City Royals on a double by teammate Jose Ramirez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw crosses home plate to give them a 1-0 lead against the Kansas City Royals on a double by teammate Jose Ramirez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Cleveland Guardians left fielder Amed Rosario can't make the play on this fly by Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Cleveland Guardians left fielder Amed Rosario can't make the play on this fly by Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • One Kansas City Royals fan arrived early with plenty of cold-weather gear for the home opener against the Cleveland Guardians before the start of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    One Kansas City Royals fan arrived early with plenty of cold-weather gear for the home opener against the Cleveland Guardians before the start of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, left, and Whit Merrifield chat during batting practice before the start of their baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, left, and Whit Merrifield chat during batting practice before the start of their baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Fans arrive early for the Kansas City Royals' home opener against the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Fans arrive early for the Kansas City Royals' home opener against the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • The Kansas City Royals take batting practice before their Opening Day baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    The Kansas City Royals take batting practice before their Opening Day baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
DAVE SKRETTA
·3 min read
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. capped his highly anticipated big league debut with his first hit, a go-ahead double with two outs in the eighth inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 3-1 victory over the rechristened Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Andrew Benintendi drove in Witt after his clutch hit, giving Royals reliever Scott Barlow (1-0) a cushion. And after a perfect eighth, Barlow struck out Myles Straw with runners on the corners in the ninth to end it.

In a matchup of former Cy Young Award winners, Cleveland ace Shane Bieber and erstwhile Royals star Zach Greinke dueled to a 1-all stalemate before turning the game over to the bullpens on a cold day at Kauffman Stadium.

It remained tied until the eighth, when the Royals' Michael Taylor worked a walk off Triston McKenzie (0-1) and then took second on Nicky Lopez's sacrifice bunt. McKenzie struck out Whit Merrifield before Witt, regarded by many as the No. 1 prospect in the game, roped a double down the left-field line to give Kansas City its first lead.

Lopez also drove in a run for Kansas City. Jose Ramirez had an RBI double for the Guardians a day after agreeing to a $124 million, five-year deal to stay with Cleveland.

Plenty of famous fans braved wintry weather to enjoy opening day.

Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs, including coach Andy Reid, dressed up in Royals gear. So did members of the Kansas basketball team, which beat North Carolina in the national title game Monday night in New Orleans.

It was 47 degrees at first pitch, and a gale blowing out to right field made if seem even colder. Then there was the off-and-on drizzle that turned to shooting pellets of ice during the national anthem, which probably made everybody stuck wearing a jersey long for the sun and warmth of Arizona spring training.

Except maybe Greinke, who wore short sleeves for his first start in a Kansas City uniform since Sept. 30, 2010.

He didn't have the same dominant fastball that he had in 2009, when he won the Cy Young, but he made up for it with the wisdom of 18 years in the big leagues — and a beguiling 69 mph curveball. Greinke made it through 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out one, then got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Bieber, whose Cy Young came 11 years after Greinke won his, allowed one run on three hits in 4 2/3 innings for Cleveland, which played its first game with a new nickname for the first time since 1915.

HONORING ART

The Royals honored longtime scout Art Stewart, who spent 69 years in professional baseball, with members of his family throwing out first pitches to George Brett and Mike Sweeney. Stewart died in November at the age of 94.

MONEY BALLERS

The Guardians announced their $20 million, five-year contract with closer Emmanuel Clase, which was agreed to over the weekend. They have yet to announce their deal with Ramirez because several details are still being finalized.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Guardians placed OF Josh Naylor on the injured list as he works his way back from a fractured leg. C Luke Maile (right hamstring strain) and right-hander James Karinchak (back strained) joined him there.

UP NEXT

After taking Friday off, the series resumes Saturday with Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac against Royals RHP Brad Keller.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

