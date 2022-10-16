Witnesses tell ECB its unfit to investigate Yorkshire racism scandal

Yorkshire CCC - PA

The England and Wales Cricket Board will on Monday face claims that its discipline commission is unfit to fully investigate the Yorkshire racism furore.

Telegraph Sport understands key witnesses will tell the regulatory body it lacks the authority to examine the "complexity" of allegations, including those brought by Azeem Rafiq.

Representations to be heard in private this morning are in addition to a joint bid by Rafiq and the new regime at Yorkshire to urge the ECB to break with precedent by hearing evidence in public.

Sources close to the talks believe another looming row could force the Cricket Discipline Commission, chaired by Tim O'Gorman, to shelve its plans for a full inquiry later this year.

Several key figures in the long-running saga appear set to claim that a public inquiry led by an independent body would have been better placed to investigate.

"The jurisdiction of the Cricket Discipline Commission does not extend to dealing with cases of this complexity which have nothing to do with discipline on or around the field of play," one insider said last night.

Two days have been set aside to deal with various administrative matters at a behind-closed-doors hearing in Canary Wharf. Rafiq, who says he has been forced to move abroad due to the vitriol he has faced, will attend with a security presence.

As well as representations around the inquiry's scope, the CDC will also be invited to consider whether it should accept a prior guilty plea from Yorkshire.

As detailed by The Telegraph on Friday, a host of key figures in the inquiry are threatening a boycott during the long-awaited probe. Roger Hutton, the former club chairman who resigned a year ago over the furore, said: "Personally, I’ve no confidence in this process."

At least one other star witness, whose evidence is described as "integral" to one of the claims brought by Rafiq, is also said to have been "spooked" by moves to make the hearing public.

The appeal leaves the England and Wales Cricket Board in a catch-22 as Rafiq will threaten not to appear at all if the disciplinary process remains behind closed doors.

To add to the sense of confusion, two other former club chairs, Colin Graves and Steve Denison, have expressed puzzlement at the ECB and Yorkshire failing to call on their evidence. “It’s completely unacceptable and it destroys the credibility," Denison added.

Insiders expect the appeal by Rafiq and Yorkshire to be thrown out due to a lack of precedent around their bid. The process has historically almost always been held in private because the hearing is not covered by privilege, which spares witnesses from potential lawsuits.

Rafiq, the former Yorkshire spinner, is the key witness in one of the highest-profile disciplinary cases in cricket history. Misconduct charges were brought against seven former Yorkshire players following allegations that they used racist or bullying language towards him.

Adil Rashid, who owns a chip shop with Rafiq and came out in support of one of his allegations, is among players called to give evidence. He is currently in Australia with the England squad. The full Cricket Discipline Commission inquiry is likely to begin at the end of next month or in December. The ECB declined to comment on the hearing.