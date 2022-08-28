Witnesses pull driver from fiery wreckage after crash in New Hampshire, troopers say

Witnesses rescued a driver from a burning car after a crash in New Hampshire, officials said.

First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on a turnpike in Merrimack just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and found a 2013 Nissan GTR sports car that was “heavily damaged and fully engulfed with fire,” New Hampshire State Police said in a news release.

Several “innocent bystanders” had pulled the driver, a 39-year-old from Nashua, from the burning car before first responders arrived, according to state troopers. No one else was in the car.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries before being flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, troopers said.

Troopers did not say what led up to the crash.

“Speed appears to be a factor in the crash; however, all aspects remain under investigation,” troopers said.

Anyone who “may have witnessed the incident, passed through the scene with a dash camera, or witnessed any driving behaviors prior to the crash” are asked to email Jonathan.M.Janosz@DOS.NH.GOV or to call 603-227-0039, troopers said.

Merrimack is about 30 miles south of Concord.

