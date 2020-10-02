Witness to fatal torrent released from B.C. dam recounts moment 'all hell broke loose'

Mike Hanafin was enjoying lunch on a viewing platform overlooking the Capilano River on Thursday when suddenly the peaceful afternoon was punctured by the loud sound of rushing water, followed by panicked screams.

Hanafin, an avid hiker who used to write for the Vancouver Courier, has spent many hours along the river, but says he'll never forget the day the Cleveland Dam opened unexpectedly during maintenance, causing a torrent of water to rush down the river.

One person was killed, while several others had to scramble for their lives.

Hanafin told CBC on Friday he had seen many people fishing along the river while enjoying a bike ride, but decided to lunch at the viewing platform just south of the Cable Pool Bridge instead of sitting on the river bank.

He was watching the anglers cast their lines in the moments just before "all hell broke loose."

"All of a sudden, to the right upstream, I could hear the rumbling of a massive water flow coming toward us," said Hanafin.

Below him, along the river, he watched as those fishing rushed to get away from the water's edge.

As Hanafin screamed to warn people about what he knew was coming, the water arrived.

"Within three minutes there was a good three metres of water more than there had been before," he said. "It was nuts, it was crazy, and so dangerous."

According to a Metro Vancouver flow graph of the Capilano River, water levels sharply rose by 3.58 metres between 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m PT.

Metro Vancouver commissioner Jerry Dobrovolny says work was being done on the Cleveland Dam shortly before 2 p.m. when the spillway gate — which controls the water's flow — opened and released a large volume of water into the river.

The District of North Vancouver said it received several reports of people trapped along the Capilano River and under the Highway 1 overpass.

A fire crew rescued two people trapped on a sandbar. Two people were able to swim to shore, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

"I put this all on Metro Vancouver," said Hanafin.

He said he spoke with "old timers" who had been fishing that day and they told him there is usually a siren that warns the public when water is being released. Hanafin said he heard nothing Thursday.

