Without supplying evidence, Russia says it's investigating alleged Ukrainian use of chemical weapons

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia's state Investigative Committee said on Monday it was examining the alleged use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian forces near the towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the allegation, which was not accompanied by any publicly released evidence.

The Investigative Committee said the Donetsk People's Republic - one of Russia's proxies in the territories it has seized and occupied in eastern Ukraine - had reported the use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian drones near the two locations.

"As a result, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces are experiencing a deterioration in their health and characteristic symptoms of poisoning," it said, without providing details or naming the alleged substance.

Since the start of its invasion nearly a year ago, Russia has repeatedly warned that Ukraine might be preparing to use non-conventional weapons, including biological weapons or a radioactive dirty bomb. No such attack has materialised.

Ukraine and its Western allies rejected those accusations but saw them as a possible prelude to a "false flag" attack, meaning Russia might itself resort to such tactics but seek to blame Ukraine. Russia has dismissed that claim.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Jon Boyle)

Latest Stories

  • Watch an F-22 Finally Shoot Down the Chinese Spy Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

    Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un goes missing ahead of military parade

    Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for 35 days ahead of an expected mass parade in Pyongyang this week to celebrate the North Korean military’s 75th anniversary.

  • ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

    Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Family of 3 found dead in apparent suicide pact were 'hell-bent' on Trump winning, thought it could be 'the end' if he lost: reports

    A family of three was found shot dead in their Pennsylvania backyard last week. Police are describing it as a suicide pact, citing handwritten notes.

  • Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss

    The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • CBS News pressed Sen. Ted Cruz on why he's running for reelection after he introduced a bill limiting senators to 2 terms in office: 'Why aren't you holding yourself to that standard?'

    "If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply. I've never said I'm going to unilaterally comply," Cruz told CBS of running for a third term.

  • Ammunition running out but 'no new money' for defence despite war in Ukraine, sources say

    The Treasury has signalled there is no new money for defence despite recognising the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, defence sources have said. At the same time, the sources said a "refresh" of UK defence policy - that was meant to inform the spending plans of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - could be delayed until after the March budget because an initial draft failed to reflect sufficiently the transformed security environment in Europe, where a land war is raging. The comments came after Sky News last week revealed that a senior US general had told Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top level, or "tier one", fighting force following decades of cuts to its size and strength.

  • Russian army officer says he saw Ukrainian POWs tortured

    A senior Russian army lieutenant who fled Russia told ABC News he witnessed his country's troops torture prisoners in Ukraine, including beating and threats to rape them. Konstantin Yefremov, the most senior Russian soldier to defect and speak out openly against the war, is now in hiding and spoke to ABC News from Mexico. Yefremov, 33, spent three months as an officer in areas of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region that were occupied by Russian forces in the first phase of the war.

  • Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

    Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India. Later, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012.

  • Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

    A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia's war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emerged as an unlikely intermediary in the war's first weeks, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet President Vladimir Putin during the war in a snap trip to Moscow last March. While Bennett's mediation efforts appear to have done little to end the bloodshed that continues until today, his remarks, in an interview posted online late Saturday, shed light on the backroom diplomacy and urgent efforts that were underway to try to bring the conflict to a speedy conclusion in its early days.

  • Ukraine Latest: Defense Minister to Be Replaced, Top Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced by the head of military intelligence, substituting a general for a civilian as the country braces for a possible Russian offensive, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party said.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill Almost 2,000 in Turkey and SyriaTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon Whi

  • India's aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy

    India is preparing to relaunch its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China's increasing assertiveness. The Vikramaditya, a former Soviet carrier acquired from Russia, is expected to be launched imminently and will join India’s first domestically built carrier that was launched in September, the INS Vikrant, in undergoing outfitting and sea trials, with the plan to have both fully operational later this year. “This is significant in terms of India's power projection capabilities, primarily within the Indian Ocean,” said Viraj Solanki, a London-based expert on Indo-Pacific defense with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Hong Kong’s Biggest Security Trial Kicks Off in Test for City

    (Bloomberg) -- The mass trial of prominent pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong got underway Monday in the city’s largest national security case to date and a test of the rule of law that has underpinned the financial center’s success.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill Almost 2,000 in Turkey and SyriaTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut

  • Senior Taiwan opposition leader to visit China amid continued tensions

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A senior leader of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's main opposition party, will visit China this week and meet its top Taiwan policy-maker, the party said on Monday, amid continued military and political tensions between the two sides. China has during the past three years ramped up pressure on Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty, including staging regular military drills near the democratically governed island. The KMT said its deputy chairman, Andrew Hsia, would leave for China on Wednesday and meet Song Tao, the newly appointed head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, in a rare high-level interaction between top politicians from Taiwan and China.

  • In pro-Putin Serbia, liberal-minded Russians seek a home

    At a central square in Serbia's capital of Belgrade, dozens of Russians gathered recently to denounce President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, holding up photos of political prisoners from their homeland. Across the plaza, a billboard touts the Russian propaganda outlet RT, which has launched an online news portal in the country but is banned elsewhere in Europe. Heroic portraits of a bare-chested Putin adorn souvenir T-shirts and coffee mugs, or are painted on city walls.

  • US Senate Is Sidelined as House Speaker Seeks to Cut Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a tough time to be a US senator.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill Almost 2,000 in Turkey and SyriaTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesThe Democratic-led Senate, the center of dealmaking for the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency, suddenly is relegated to the s

  • First Leopard 2 Tank From Canada On Its Way to Ukraine, Defense Minister Says

    Canada’s Defense Minister said the country has sent its first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine, in footage posted on February 4.Anita Anand said a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft departed Halifax carrying the first Leopard 2 main battle tank that Canada is sending to the conflict, alongside NATO allies that include the US, Germany, and Poland.“Canada stands with the people of Ukraine. We’ll continue to provide Ukraine’s Armed Forces with the equipment that they need to win,” the minister said.Canada has pledged to supply Ukraine with four Leopard 2 main battle tanks. Credit: Anita Anand via Storyful