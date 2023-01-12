'Without Sin': Vicky McClure, Johnny Harris thriller about a mother's murdered child

Streaming on Crave in Canada, the U.K.-based drama constantly keeps you guessing

Elisabetta Bianchini
·5 min read

Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris keep you guessing in the U.K.-based thriller series Without Sin about a woman's quest for the truth in her teenage daughter's murder, now streaming on Crave in Canada.

Stella, played by McClure, is a Nottingham cab driver who's trying to manage her grief after her daughter Maisy was murdered years earlier.

Stella gets an opportunity to meet with Charles (Harris), the man convicted for killing her daughter. While initially resistant of the proposal from the Department of Restorative Justice, she eventually agrees to have the meeting.

Vicky McClure in Without Sin (Mark Bourdillon/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television)
Vicky McClure in Without Sin (Mark Bourdillon/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television)

Charles initially starts recounting the night that Maisy died, saying that it started with wanting to steal her Range Rover when he saw the lights were off in her home.

"I wish I could change it but I can’t, and I regret that with everything that’s inside me Stella," Charles says. "I know you must feel the same, for leaving Maisy on her own that night."

After running out of the room, Stella return to tell Charles, "I need you to tell me why you killed my daughter."

That's when things take a dark turn as Charles states that he didn't kill Maisy.

"Your daughter was already dead when I found her," he says. "I was sent there that night. The people who set me up, they’re still out there."

"There’s another girl from Millfield, she’s missing."

Stella is put in a position where she doesn't know if she can, or should, trust Charles, but she can't forget what Charles said, starting her off on a quest for the truth.

Johnny Harris in Without Sin on Crave in Canada (Dean Rogers/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television)
Johnny Harris in Without Sin on Crave in Canada (Dean Rogers/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television)

'I don't want them to feel hoodwinked or duped'

Without Sin is able to accomplish what makes a thriller truly enticing, which is leaving every possibility open. You're constantly questioning each character's next motive and move.

For Johnny Harris, he described playing Charles similar to developing two different characters.

“I was coming from the perspective that if someone ever watches this back, I don't want them to feel hoodwinked or duped,” Harris said. “If people, in hindsight, once they know whether he is innocent or guilty, I'd like them to look back and go, ‘Oh, I can see it in the eyes.’”

“I wanted to make choices that really worked in both."

The actor went on to say that there was even a moment where there was a debate about whether Vicky McClure should know if he's truly guilty, or innocent, but ultimately they decided against that.

Vicky McClure and Dorothy Atkinson in Without Sin (Mark Bourdillon/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television)
Vicky McClure and Dorothy Atkinson in Without Sin (Mark Bourdillon/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television)

'I'll never know what that feels like'

For McClure's role, she was given the task of portraying a woman that is dealing with one of the most heartbreaking and difficult situations anyone can go through, losing a child. In order to step into that character's headspace, the actor highlighted that she was given a lot of details in Frances Poletti's script, to start her process.

“Music is always a big part of my process, just being able to find an emotion through music is always really helpful," McClure said.

“I'll never know what that feels like. If you did all the research in the world, it doesn't mean you're going to have an understanding of a mother's grief. But I do know people that have lost children and I've seen them fight through that in different ways. I think everybody will deal with that very differently in their own way, so there was nothing for me to compare it with. All I could do is just go for the gut, if you like."

Vicky McClure in Without Sin (Dean Rogers/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television)
Vicky McClure in Without Sin (Dean Rogers/Left Bank/Sony Pictures Television)

'You don't need to fill the air all the time'

Some of the highlights of Without Sin are actually the moments when it's just McClure and Harris sitting across from each other at a table. The actors have a long friendship outside of their work history together, but in Without Sin they're able to make these intimate, relationship stationary moments, really emotionally and psychologically impactful.

McClure stressed that something she learned by working with people like This Is England's Shane Meadows (a series of projects she worked on alongside Harris) is that "sometimes doing nothing says an awful lot."

"When me and Johnny work together as well, there's lots of space," McClure said. "You don't need to fill the air all the time because we don't as human beings, we're not constantly doing or chatting or whatever."

"Sometimes doing and saying nothing is actually way more powerful than filling it with a dramatic cry or a big fight, or something like that.”

Harris added that the impact of the silent moments in the series is "ultimately about finding the truth."

“The best advice I ever got as a young actor was, you hit your mark and you find the truth,” Harris said. “That's very different things on different days but ultimately, a lot of that comes down to whoever's sitting opposite you and what they're giving you.”

“The idea of it being contained, very, very intimate. It's in a prison visiting room and so even the volume of your voice, all those little details like that. It's ultimately all in the eyes. Even what these people say verbally to each other is restricted. So I knew if ever you're going to play that, you better hope that the person opposite is bringing something to the table. I just knew that there was going to be no one that was going to bring more."

McClure and Harris are absolutely gripping in Without Sin. Operating under quiet a somber tone, fitting for the subject matter, the twists hit you hard as you work your way through the ever-changing details of this brutal crime.

Latest Stories

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 6-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth consecutive home game, 6-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Nick Paul, Vladislav Namestnikov, Brayden Point and Ross Colton. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves. Steven Stamkos had two assists but remains two goals away from becoming the 47th NHL player to reach 500. The Lightning captain has one goal in his last 11 games, but he reached 300 ca

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Butler, Heat set NBA free throw record, beat OKC 112-111

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler’s three-point play with 12.9 seconds left capped an NBA-record performance by the Miami Heat and gave them a 112-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Butler’s free throw made the Heat 40 for 40 from the foul line, breaking the 39-for-39 mark by Utah against Portland on Dec. 7, 1982. Butler was 23 for 23 from the line, tying the second-most makes without a miss in NBA history. James Harden made 24 without a miss for Houston on Dec. 3, 2019, and Di

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes set the NFL record for most passing and rushing yards in a season, and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Mahomes passed for 202 yards and rushed for 29 against the Raiders, giving him 5,608 total yards for the season. That surpassed the record of 5,562 yards set by Drew Brees in 2011 with the New Orleans Saints. More than setting the mark, Mahomes helped ensure the top seed for

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and stopped Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves in the first of a five-game Islanders homestand

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas