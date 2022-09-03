Without Serena, show goes on at Flushing | US Open updates

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11 a.m.

Serena Williams is gone from the U.S. Open, but the show must go on.

The third round is scheduled to wrap up Saturday at Flushing Meadows, with Grand Slam champions such as Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek in action at night.

Two other owners of multiple major titles will get things started in the morning in Louis Armstrong Stadium when Garbiñe Muguruza faces Petra Kvitova.

On Friday night, Williams — by far the biggest star of Week 1 at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament — lost what is expected to be the last match of her career. Ajla Tomljanovic beat her 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in front of a loud sellout crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The first match in Ashe on Saturday is due to begin at noon EDT, with No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula of the U.S. up against Yuan Yue of China.

They'll be followed by No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, who is 19, against unseeded American Jenson Brooksby, who is 21.

At night, Nadal takes a 17-0 head-to-head record into his matchup against Richard Gasquet in Ashe, while the top-ranked Swiatek meets American Lauren Davis in Armstrong.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

