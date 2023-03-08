Without Salmond and Sturgeon, the SNP are completely lost

Humza Yousaf, the leading contender for the SNP leadership, at one of their hustings in Dumfries, Scotland

Scottish unionists have had little reason to smile in the last decade. So can I thank Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan for so helpfully making up for it now?

It would be too easy to dismiss last night’s first televised SNP leaders’ hustings as a car crash, even though in many ways it was, for the nationalist cause at least. But the fact that the candidates so quickly and so enthusiastically started knocking lumps out of each other as soon as the cameras started to roll says something about how different the SNP is from the mainstream parties.

Take the Conservatives – and any of the dozen or so leadership contests we’ve been treated to in the last few years. True, there was much anxiety in Conservative Central Office when it looked like the debates between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were getting out of hand and giving too much poster material to the Labour Party. But they managed to rein it in, and even now it’s difficult to recall some of the more tasty accusations the pair threw at each other across the stage.

Then there’s Labour. Even in 2015, with the unexpected disruptor of Jeremy Corbyn added to the contest, the debate at a series of hustings, televised and live-streamed, was unfailingly polite. Here were three professional politicians, plus Corbyn, perilously aware that whoever emerged victorious would have to work with the other three candidates and their supporters.

Maybe someone should have told the SNP how to do it. Of course, it’s been some time since there was a genuinely competitive contest for the leadership of the party. The outcome was hardly in doubt in 1990 (when Alex Salmond won for the first time), 2001 (John Swinney) or 2004 (Salmond’s second time around). And in 2014 Nicola Sturgeon was the only name on the ballot paper. Which makes this the first contest in more than three decades that is genuinely difficult to call. It’s also the first SNP contest where the largest prize in Scottish politics – the post of first minister – is up for grabs. All of which explains last night’s ferrets/sack interface scenario.

Kate Forbes arguably won the prize for the best – or at least the most memorable – line when she said that “more of the same” in the Scottish Government (in other words, Humza Yousaf) would be “an acceptance of mediocrity”. Such a broadside against the administration in which she serves and against the party leader she hopes to replace will have caused many a party supporter’s jaw to fall open just as they reach for the shortbread.

You only have to spend 30 seconds on Twitter to gauge how an SNP member – and it is members, not voters, to whom the candidates are making their appeal – responds to any criticism of the Scottish Government. Everything, in their myopic, tartan-tinged view of the world is going extremely well, Sturgeon is an administrator par excellence and any woes afflicting Holyrood are entirely the fault of the hated UK government.

So to hear a senior member of the SNP describing Sturgeon’s administration as “mediocre” is genuinely a profound moment. What’s more, to hear Forbes lambast the record in office of Yousaf (“When you were a transport minister, the trains were never on time, when you were justice minister, the police were strained to breaking point. And now, as health minister, we’ve got record high waiting times”) is to draw eerily close comparisons with the excoriating analysis of Yousaf by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross in the Holyrood chamber last week.

Yousaf fired back with a few pre-prepared sallies of his own. In response to Forbes’s claim that she can reach across the political divide to attract those who voted No to independence in 2014, he snarled: “You can’t even keep Yes voters onside!” Seeking to take advantage of Forbes’s revelation at the start of the campaign that she wouldn’t have voted for same-sex marriage, Yousaf told the TV audience: “If change means lurching to the Right, Kate – if it means rolling back on our progressive values – I don’t think that’s a good change.”

Meanwhile, reportedly trailing in third place (but no one can be really sure) was Ash Regan, representing the fundamentalist wing of the party and whose campaign is being run by a former aide to Alex Salmond, who now leads the breakaway nationalist party, Alba. Regan said she thought the party had lost its way in the years since Salmond resigned as first minister – another body blow to Sturgeon as she seeks a legacy.

Over the weekend Regan hit the headlines – and undoubtedly gained a lot of support from certain wings of her party – by suggesting erecting a large “independence thermometer” in either Glasgow or Edinburgh city centre, which would gauge the progress the party had made in sorting out stuff like Scotland’s budget deficit, its alternative to using the pound as a currency and what it would do with Trident.

Perhaps a big thermometer gauging how divided the party is today would be more appropriate.