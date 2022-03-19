Without restrictions, here's how social pressure and limited data could impact our response

Simon Bacon, a behavioural medicine professor at Concordia University, says without enough data to make informed decisions, people tend to follow what those around them are doing. (Concordia University - image credit)
To mask or not to mask is the question New Brunswickers had to answer for themselves this past week after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

And at shops around the province, it was clear many people have embraced the mask-free life, and many are not ready to lose that protection.

Simon Bacon, a behavioural medicine professor at Concordia University in Montreal, said a number of things are at play when someone is faced with the mask question.

He spoke with Information Morning Fredericton about how social pressure and an absence of data to help make an informed decision could impact people trying to live with COVID-19.

Bacon said the extinguishing of restrictions happening in many countries sends the message that the pandemic is over and done.

"I think we have to caution that the pandemic might not be done with us," he said.

But when a government tells its people to decide for themselves how they want to move forward, Bacon said that strategy is only good when there's also enough information available to help people understand the risk in front of them.

That information could lead them to engage in behaviours, like getting vaccinated or wearing masks, that will reduce that risk.

Transmission rates are still high, and the impact in New Brunswick is far from over; on Friday, Horizon Health said the Saint John Regional Hospital will have critical emergency department staffing shortages this weekend.

New Brunswick only updates its COVID-19 dashboard weekly now, and starting in April, COVID-related data will be moved to a less obvious area of Public Health's website.

Without consistently updated data that can inform people of the risk around them, Bacon said what occurs is a phenomenon called 'learned helplessness.'

"You're caught in this scenario where all the responsibility is on you, but you don't have what you require to be able to make decisions, and that's really quite distressing for a lot of people," he said.

Feeling paralyzed, this can result in people choosing not to make any decisions at all, Bacon said.

As well, some people, especially children and adolescents who more strongly feel the need to belong to a social group, could default to following what others around them are doing.

Without access to information on what their individual risk is, Bacon said people are left to follow the tone set by the most dominant person in the group.

"If you're not really sure, the tendency will always be in that scenario to not wear the mask, because you want to have greater social interaction," he said.

Policy insistency causing fatigue, not COVID-19, Bacon says

When New Brunswick ended all restrictions for the first time last August, vaccination rates plateaued.

What followed with the arrival of Omicron was more cases and deaths than New Brunswick had experienced at any other point during the pandemic.

Bacon said he anticipates vaccination rates will slow again.

He said one thing that's certain is there will be more variants of concern, and governments should lay the appropriate foundation to ensure people are willing to accept future changes in restrictions.

He said he doesn't necessarily think people have COVID-19 fatigue.

"I think people are fatigued with the chopping and changing of policies without much justification and fact, and the inconsistency in policies," Bacon said.

"I think that's what eats away at people more than anything."

He said people like to know why certain decisions are being made, and the benefits of those decisions. Bacon worries that when the government changes its stance without much justification or demonstration of data, people become skeptical and less willing to engage.

