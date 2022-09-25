Without radical tax reform, Australia faces an insoluble public finance problem

Satyajit Das
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Luis Ascui/AAP</span>
Photograph: Luis Ascui/AAP

Australia’s social contract, framed in times of abundance and optimism, promises significant government services and financial support for citizens. But an ageing population means fewer taxpayers and greater demands on the public purse. Over the next decade, Australia’s old-age dependency ratio (the ratio of people aged 65 and over to the working-age population) will change from about four workers to three workers for every retiree.

Lower tax receipts and higher spending on pensions, health and aged care may cost around $40bn every year (about 8% of the budget).

Given concerns about debt levels and budget repair, government revenues must better align with outlays if Australians want continuation of expected benefits, cost-of-living relief and expenditure on ameliorating the rising costs of more frequent climate change induced weather events.

Related: Albanese claims he can’t stop them, but the stage three tax cuts threaten his political legacy | Malcolm Farr

Australia’s overall taxation level at 28% of GDP is below the OECD average of 34% and at least 10%% less than that of Germany, France and Scandinavia.

Addressing the tax take and how it is raised is a pressing issue.

Australia’s tax base is narrow, dependent on personal income taxes which at 42% of all federal tax revenues is also below the OECD average of 49%, after adjustment for social security payments which many countries levy to fund unemployment support, age and disability pensions.

Given Australia’s reasonably progressive tax scale and a highest marginal tax rate of 47% (including the Medicare levy), scope for increases is limited if the country wishes to attract and retain skilled talent.

Corporate taxes (about 17% v the OECD average of 10%) are difficult to increase because of Australia’s industrial structure and high overseas ownership of businesses (about 79%) with earnings accruing overseas.

A side-effect of globalisation and Australia’s open economy is that personal and corporate income tax increases need to stay globally competitive in what is increasingly a race to the bottom. This may make increased consumption and wealth taxes unavoidable.

Interactive

Australia’s GST, at about 12% of total tax revenue, is below the OECD average of 20%. Increases in the rate and coverage are one alternative.

As at March 2022, total Australian household wealth reached $14.9tn ($574,807 a person). Since March 2020, it has risen 35%, due to increases in residential property values (up 40%) and superannuation balances (up 22%). Since the abolition of death duties in 1979, this wealth accrues largely tax free except for concessional capital gains imposts.

Where to raise more taxes?

Options include revising the capital gains tax regime and introducing inheritance taxes – Australia is one of few countries that does not tax bequests.

Ultimately, primary residences and superannuation balances will need to be taxed or applied against post-work aged care and healthcare expenses. Wealthier Australians cannot continue to use their homes and superannuation as a tax-advantaged savings vehicle with the capital preserved at death for beneficiaries.

Related: The days of cheap and easy air travel may be over, but Australian policymakers seem oblivious | Satyajit Das

Irregularities and anomalies need to be reduced.

Government support must be targeted to ensure intended recipients benefit.

Australia’s childcare subsidies, for example, are available to families with income up to $356,756. Frequently distortionary, regressive and expensive concessions for investment in equipment that would be bought anyway, dividends, capital gains, superannuation and property must be reconsidered.

Simplification of Australia’s complex tax code of tens of thousands of pages is essential. It enables legal structuring of affairs to minimise tax liabilities. A simpler principle rather than detailed rule-based system and allowing retrospective penalties, where the legislative policy or intent is ignored, would reduce tax planning opportunities.

But significant tax changes in Australia are difficult.

Will Labor make the move?

The GST, ultimately introduced by stealth, took decades. The ALP attributes its loss at the 2019 election to modest proposed alterations to taxation of dividends and negative gearing, since abandoned.

Unwilling to attempt serious tax reform, governments rely instead on bracket creep – increased tax revenue from rising nominal incomes due to inflation which put taxpayers into higher tax categories. This has pushed up the average personal income tax rate from 24% in 2016-17 to about 27% now. Inflation indexing thresholds would force governments to be transparent about tax revenues. Understandably, it faces bipartisan opposition.

Related: Australia is a nation of ‘accidental investors’. Is it time for more scrutiny of the superannuation system? | Satyajit Das

Complexity facilitates pork barrel politics with governments tweaking concessions and provisions to placate different constituencies.

A large tax advice industry of questionable productive value resists simplification as an existential threat. Voters are likely to reject proposals that adversely affect them financially.

Without radical tax reform, Australia faces an insoluble public finance problem – demand for spending which cannot be met by taxes. The only other course of action is to wind back the country’s cherished welfare net.

As the old pre-metric saying goes: “You can’t get quarts out of pint pots.”

• Satyajit Das is the author of Fortune’s Fool: Australia’s Choices (March 2022) and A Banquet of Consequences – Reloaded (March 2021)

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Brock Boeser refocused on hockey as Vancouver Canucks kick off training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Brock Boeser believes this is his year. The Vancouver Canucks right-winger struggled at times last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, but still managed 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games. Duke Boeser died at the end of May following an extended battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. “Last year was obviously a very tough year mentally and stuff. So it's just a lot different," Brock Boeser said as the Canucks opened training camp in

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver