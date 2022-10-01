Without family doctors, many patients in Quebec's Eastern Townships feel abandoned

·4 min read
Ginette Perron Davidson, 73, holds up her cell phone which displays her agenda. She says she has colour-coded all of her husband’s medical sessions, appointments with specialists and schedules. She and her husband are among 73,000 in the Eastern Townships without a family doctor. (Rachel Watts/CBC - image credit)
Ginette Perron Davidson, 73, holds up her cell phone which displays her agenda. She says she has colour-coded all of her husband’s medical sessions, appointments with specialists and schedules. She and her husband are among 73,000 in the Eastern Townships without a family doctor. (Rachel Watts/CBC - image credit)

Ginette Perron Davidson says it was love at first sight for her and John Davidson.

Sitting in the sunroom of their home in Foster, Que., she reflects on the day they met 57 years ago, when she was 16 and John was 17.

For 45 years, they built a life together in the Eastern Townships, raised two daughters, and managed their business.

Then their lives — and retirement plans — were upended.

Within the span of a few years, John, 74, was diagnosed with prostate cancer, Parkinson's disease, and Lewy body dementia. While his cancer was successfully treated, John's two other diagnoses resulted in him being followed by three different specialists.

But like about 73,000 Quebecers in the Eastern Townships, neither of them have a family doctor to manage and care for their overall health and well-being.

Instead, they're both on the long waiting list for a family physician while doctor and health-care staff shortages complicate the level of care they can receive.

Submitted by Ginette Perron Davidson
Submitted by Ginette Perron Davidson

13-hour wait in the emergency room

Last December, Perron Davidson,73, could barely walk because of sciatic nerve pain. As the primary caregiver for her husband, she needed to be mobile — Davidson's conditions mean he needs 24/7 care — so she tried desperately to get an appointment at a local clinic.

"You call from that time to that time and you might get an appointment. I tried on a Monday, I tried on Tuesday … redial, redial, redial."

She was finally seen but the medication prescribed did not relieve her pain. The only option left was to go to the hospital, where she waited 13 hours in the ER.

Rachel Watts/CBC
Rachel Watts/CBC

Feeling unsupported by CAQ: "Where's his promises? I don't see anything"

Perron Davidson gets help from the CLSC with home care nurses during the day but finding care at night has been a major challenge. The government will pay for an attendant, but it's up to her to find someone.

"They throw you the ball. They say we're gonna pay $19 an hour to have someone come to your house but find yourself somebody. But where? … Where am I going to find myself help?" said Perron Davidson.

She has been looking for a night attendant since July when the last person left.

With her husband getting up two to eight times a night, not having an attendant has taken a toll on her.

"I am not a superwoman … sometimes I just can't do it," said Perron Davidson, her voice trailing off as a tear rolled down her cheek.

She says she is disappointed with how little support the CAQ government, led by incumbent Premier François Legault, has given caregivers dealing with staffing shortages and wait lists.

"They said they would give a bigger budget to (caregivers) at home," she said. "But nothing has increased…. Where are the helpers? Where's his promises?"

Photo submitted by Ginette Perron Davidson
Photo submitted by Ginette Perron Davidson

Staff suffering too

As Perron Davidson searches for someone to fill the night-time position full time, her husband's day-time attendant, Jessica Wilson, has offered to help out a few nights a week.

"I understand the need you know so I was like, 'okay let's figure something out,'" said Wilson, a single mom who is a home-care worker for a public co-op.

She agreed to work three nights a week on top of her regular 40 hours but says she can't do it indefinitely. Having worked in a seniors' home before, she knows the effects of staff shortages.

"I would go in at six and I wouldn't finish until midnight but I still had to be back at six to start my shift," said Wilson.

"It's exhausting, there's always a lack of staff whether it's from the préposés  (attendants) to the nurses to the cooking to the cleaning," she said. "The government stretches things to the point where it's not even safe."

'We deserve proper medical care'

Sarah Rumsby of Bedford, Que. is also dealing with the family doctor shortage. She and her daughter, Adeline, 6, have been on the waiting list for a year and a half.

Rumsby, a nurse, says her daughter has reactive airway disease that has resulted in a persistent cough.

As someone with a history of depression herself, Rumsby says she has concerns about not having access to a doctor.

"Even though things are great now, it's one of those things where not having someone available to you when you start to have issues is very difficult," she said.

Tracy Biddle, who lives in Stanstead with her husband, Christian Desnoyers, says her doctor's recent retirement was a major "shock."

"After 18 years of someone being your doctor it's kind of like a divorce, it kind of hurt. 'What do you mean you're leaving me out here without a doctor?'" Biddle recalls thinking.

"I find myself in a situation I never wanted to be in."

Rachel Watts/CBC
Rachel Watts/CBC

Biddle says the situation makes her angry and, "as someone who's getting older," scared.

It's up to her generation, she said, to do something about it.

"We deserve proper medical care, we all deserve family doctors," Biddle said. "Why is it we don't have it? There's no damn excuse."

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walk-off win vs. Yankees: 'This is my house'

    Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer