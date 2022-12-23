With Zach Wilson struggling, Jets try QB Chris Streveler late in 3rd quarter

Chris Streveler had 25 career NFL passes before Thursday night. For the New York Jets, he's mostly a gadget quarterback who can run it a bit.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets decided that after almost three full quarters with no offensive production, anything was a better option than Zach Wilson.

Streveler was inserted in the game late in the third quarter with the Jets trailing 16-3. Wilson had 92 yards passing and the only scoring drive he led, the Jets took over at the Jacksonville 16-yard line after a turnover. The fans were booing Wilson and the Jets needed some spark on offense.

Streveler is mostly a gadget runner at quarterback, but he gave the Jets offense a little life early on. The Jets had three first downs when Streveler came in the game late in the fourth quarter, and surpassed that total on Streveler's first drive.

Wilson has had a rough second season. It didn't get any better on Thursday night.