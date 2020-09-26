Singing Moon: The brilliance of SP Balasubhrahmanyam

At the time he was to sing his first duet with the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, S.P. Balasubhrahmanyam was a bit nervous. It was not a case of nerves that got the singer frazzled. SPB, as the singer was fondly referred to by legions of fans as well as the industry, was a well-known singer in his own right and a force to reckon with in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

The duet was ‘Tere mere beech mein’ from Ek Duje Ke Liya and years later, SPB recalled how in a line of the song, he to tell Lata ji that she sang well. Even though he was enacting a character’s action, S.P. Balasubhrahmanyam found it an affront to say such a thing to the great Lata Mangeshkar.

This incident revealed a side of the singer that remains hidden from most. That SPB was one of the greatest singers in India is a well-known fact and there is hardly any dispute about the man’s humility but in the process of enumerating the ways SPB was great, the simple truth that he was one of the kindest souls in the business often gets missed.

His death at 74 on 25 September 2020 following COVOD-19 is a loss that cannot be summarised in words.

Born on 4 June 1946 in Nellore, which was a part of the Madras Presidency then, SPB studied to be an engineer. He often participated in music competitions during that period.

Additionally, he also sang for a music troupe that featured future music great Ilaiyaraaja with whom SPB would go on to collaborate on many classics. In a music competition that was judged by S. P. Kodandapani and Ghantasala, Balasubhrahmanyam emerged as the best singer and some time later, Kodandapani gave him a break in Telugu films.

S.P. Balasubhrahmanyam started as a playback singer in the mid-1960s in Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna, (1966) under S. P. Kodandapani and soon forayed into Tamil and Kanada films. He sang a few notable songs early on in his career such as ‘Aayiram Nilave Vaa’ in Adimai Penn (1969).

Although Shanti Nilayam (1969) was the first film that Balasubhrahmanyam sang for in Tamil, Adimai Penn ended up releasing earlier. The song featured M.G. Ramachandran on-screen and it more than announced SPB’s arrival.

For the next decade, Balasubhrahmanyam was a constant factor across Tamil and Telugu playback singing and he entered a league of his own with Sankarabharanam (1980), the Telugu classic that also fetched the singer the first of his six National Film Award.

An untrained voice as far as classical music went, Balasubhrahmanyam’s vocal prowess were tested to the limit by the K.V. Mahadevan’s score in Sankarabharanam. As the soundtrack was largely Carnatic music based, the celebrated classical vocalist Dr. M. Balamuralikrishna was the original choice to sing the songs.

However, owing to a packed scheduled, Balamuralikrishna was not able to commit as much time as Mahadevan would have needed and as a result, they turned to Balasubhrahmanyam.

The decade also witnessed a fantastic collaboration between Balasubhrahmanyam and music composer Ilaiyaraaja that delivered all-time greats such as ’Playa Nila Pozhigiruthey’ from Payanangal Mudivathillai (1982) and ‘Mannil Indha Kaadhal’ from Keladi Kanmani (1990), which he sang in a single breath.

In the early 1980s, the Hindi remake of K. Balachander’s Telugu blockbuster Maro Charitra (1978) as Ek Dujje Ke Liye (1981) introduced the brilliance of Balasubhrahmanyam to Hindi audiences.

Composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal and penned by Anand Bakshi, the songs of Ek Dujje Ke Life became a rage and the Lata-SP duets like ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein’ are remembered to date. The song got SPB a National Film Award and the first of his two Filmfare Awards in Hindi films. Kamal Haasan became a popular pan-India actor with the success of Ek Dujje Ke Liye and in the mid-1980s was also seen as a future superstar in Hindi films.

Balasubhrahmanyam came to be identified as the voice of Kamal Haasan in Hindi films and the two shared an excellent rapport. Interestingly enough, Balasubhrahmanyam had also transitioned into a much-acclaimed dubbing artiste and had dubbed for Ben Kingsley in the Telugu version of Gandhi (1982). He was Kamal Haasan’s ‘voice’ in the Telugu versions of his films.

In addition to Ek Dujje Ke Liye, Sanam Teri Kasam (1984) both in terms of the film as well as music became Kamal Haasan’s other big success in Hindi film. Although R.D. Burman used Kishore Kumar to sing for Haasan in Sanam Teri Kasam, he got Balasubhrahmanyam to croon for Haasan in Saagar (1985). Balasubhrahmanyam sang all the songs that were filmed on Haasan and despite the film’s box office failure, it’s music became a runaway hit.

