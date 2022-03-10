With NCAA tourney hopes on the line, Indiana overcomes 17-point deficit to beat Michigan

Things were looking bleak for Indiana.

The Hoosiers, squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble entering the Big Ten tournament, trailed Michigan 60-43 with under 13 minutes to play. That’s when Indiana flipped the switch.

The Hoosiers closed the game on an epic 31-9 run to flip that 17-point deficit into a miraculous, come-from-behind 74-69 victory in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. With the win, Indiana will move on to the conference tournament quarterfinals against No. 1 seed Illinois.

More importantly, the win significantly bolstered Indiana’s NCAA tournament resume just days ahead of Selection Sunday.

How did Indiana overcome such a significant deficit? It started by upping its defensive intensity. Michigan got to the basket with ease throughout the first half, but UM’s guards were largely unable to penetrate into the paint or feed the post to Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines’ star big man, throughout the second half.

Down 60-43 ➡️ Win 74-69



At the same time, Indiana stuck with the formula that got it to this point. The Hoosiers played through guard Xavier Johnson and were able to get deep post looks for forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis scored 20 of his game-high 25 points in the second half and converted on his final six field goal attempts. He also hit the clutch free throws that gave IU its first lead since it was 7-4 at the 16:26 mark of the first half.

Johnson, who was saddled with first-half foul trouble, pitched in 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Hoosiers also got key contributions from Miller Kopp and Jordan Geronimo and Trey Galloway off the bench.

With Thursday’s win, Indiana is now 19-12 on the year with four Quadrant 1 wins — Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Purdue. And it can pick up its biggest win yet if it carries that momentum into Friday’s Big Ten quarterfinal game against Illinois.

Nonetheless, the Hoosiers are on the precipice of playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.