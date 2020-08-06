With Marc Gasol healthy, the Raptors' starting five is better than ever

So much of the Toronto Raptors’ success this season came in spite of injuries, with six of their top seven rotation players missing at least a month. It’s the main reason why Nick Nurse deserves coach of the year for having this team at a better record through 67 games as compared to last year’s title team.

But to say the Raptors were unaffected by the injuries is untrue. The impact on wins and losses was minimized through deft coaching strategies and depth on the roster, but injuries disguised the true strength of Toronto’s roster: It boasts one of the best starting units in the league, and finally they are reunited.

Since the restart, the combination of Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol have outscored their opponents by 37 points in 124 minutes. They are 3-0, with the starting five winning 36-17 against the Lakers, 41-29 against the Heat, and 46-41 versus the Magic. On the season, Toronto’s starters boast a net rating of 15.4, which is second to only the Milwaukee Bucks.

Marc Gasol’s return

Gasol is the most underrated member of the starting five in large part because he refuses to score. Some have even argued that Serge Ibaka, who averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in 27 starts, should replace him in the starting five. That ignores the stark difference in the overall numbers: The starters with Gasol are plus-108, whereas the same group with Ibaka is minus-4.

That’s not a knock against Ibaka, so much as it is a reflection on how much Gasol impacts the game despite not appearing on the scoresheet. Gasol is the glue that holds the starters together, as his game complements the other four, without ever taking any concessions for himself. His role is to anchor the defence, set solid screens, direct traffic with his passing, and to hit enough threes at the top of the arc to pull the opposing centre out of the paint on defence.

To compare it to soccer, Gasol is a defensive midfielder. His job isn’t to finish, he is responsible for linking the play. He has chemistry with everyone. Gasol is a popular pick-and-roll partner for Lowry, VanVleet, and even Siakam when the matchup permits, because he creates space for others to attack. He’s either popping out to the three-point line to clear traffic in the lane, or he’s getting the pass at the elbow, drawing a second defender, and kicking it out to the perimeter for an open shot. And even with Anunoby, the least offensively skilled of the five, Gasol has a knack for spotting his cuts to the basket.

Defensively, Gasol is the Raptors’ best rim protector by a long shot. Toronto is allowing just 98 points per 100 possessions with Gasol on the floor, which ranks a full four points better than any other starter. That mark is also six points below Milwaukee’s defensive rating, and the Bucks only have the best defensive rating of any team in the last five seasons.

Once again, it’s hard to find Gasol’s defensive impact in steals or blocks, because the bulk of what he does is as a helper. Against the Lakers and Heat, it wasn’t Gasol with the primary defensive assignment on Anthony Davis or Bam Adebayo. Instead, the Raptors had him on less dangerous players so that he could freely clog the lane against Jimmy Butler and LeBron James. And of course, there is no better low-post defender in the league than Gasol to neutralize the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Vucevic.

Toronto is the best help-and-recover defence in the league. Nurse likes to swarm and overwhelm opponents, especially on drives to the basket. The main piece of that scheme is Gasol, who not only directs traffic as a backline communicator who organizes the play, but he is also a massive 7-foot, 260-pound bear of a man who absorbs and negates all contact at the basket.

