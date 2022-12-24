With Anthony Davis out, the Lakers need a version of LeBron James that isn't realistic

Vincent Goodwill
·5 min read

Even before more ominous news about Anthony Davis was revealed, the Lakers’ biggest question revolved around the weight LeBron James is carrying and if it’s fair to ask more of him.

Now that Davis’ long-term status has gotten murkier because of the stress injury in his foot that may cost him more time than the initial prognosis determined, the Lakers and James are nearing a crossroads of sorts.

James, predictably, wants help. Even when Davis was playing some of the best basketball of his career, it barely helped the Lakers to mediocre status in the West.

So much of the best-case scenario has unfolded for the Lakers: Davis has seemingly taken the mantle of the Lakers’ best player, a two-way force that’s consistent and dominant. Darvin Ham has shown the chops to be a good head coach, steady and inspiring. Russell Westbrook has embraced his role off the bench, without complaint and being the best version of himself one can reasonably expect.

And even with the best-case scenario, it means nothing.

That has to be beyond sobering for Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka, it has to be horrifying.

Now that Davis is out for the foreseeable future and even longer, it’ll place more of the onus on James to keep things afloat — if that’s the term one can use when talking about a team that’s 13th in the West and behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in the standings.

James used to be a one-man stimulus package. There was a time when you could put James on the floor and align him with the used parts from Fred and Lamont Sanford’s garage and feel like he’d make the best of it.

When referencing another prominent player, an NBA executive told Yahoo Sports, “[Player] influences winning but doesn’t drive it.”

That last part could best describe James at his apex or anywhere near it. James was perhaps the single greatest driver of winning of anyone in modern NBA history. It doesn’t mean he’s the best or greatest player; it simply implies a team’s floor is raised to its highest point by having him around.

With Anthony Davis out for the foreseeable future, the onus is on Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James to keep the team afloat. (AP Photo/Jos&#xe9; Luis Villegas)
With Anthony Davis out for the foreseeable future, the onus is on Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James to keep the team afloat. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

The greatest drivers of winning now appear to be Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant. Merely having them gives you a chance to go over the top.

James, as recently as 2019-20, used to head that table.

Now, he influences winning, and can be exceptional at that.

Making teams competent and functional is a talent, but we’re starting to see it wane as James nears age 38 a few days after Christmas. For the second straight season, and for most of his time as a Laker, it doesn’t appear James will have the Lakers ascending to competitive status.

It’s usually something that has gotten in the way of the grand dreams James and the franchise possessed in the preseason: an injury to James, combined with a team-altering controversy, or an injury to Davis. Before James arrived in Los Angeles, the last time his team was truly out of the championship discussion was 2006 — his third year in the league and the first time he got a taste of the postseason.

He was 21 then, and put together a sterling two-run showing that would foreshadow the next 15 years or so: An entertaining first-round series against Gilbert Arenas and the Washington Wizards, followed by taking the then-two-time East champ Detroit Pistons to the brink with a 3-2 lead before losing in seven.

Remember that?

Twenty-one was a long time ago.

It bears out now, at times on the floor when he can’t imprint his sheer will onto a game that seems desperate for ownership. He’s taking the second-most shots of his career (21.9 attempts) while his efficiency is way down (48.6% would be his lowest since 2008). His free throws continue to dip while the 3-point shots continue to increase — his seven attempts per night is the second-highest mark of his career and shooting 30% is second to only his rookie year, in terms of career lows.

It’s hard to recall a 38-year-old looking this good, despite the numbers heading downhill, but the fact remains the Lakers aren’t good enough to have a version of James that’s less than his historic standard.

The roster isn’t built for him to be an exceptional 38-year-old; it’s calling for him to be an exceptional player for any age, and that doesn’t seem realistic at this point.

He can certainly rev it up for a few weeks, turn into the Tasmanian Devil for a stretch during the upcoming doldrums of the season to pull the Lakers into a play-in spot, maybe. But with his health at a premium, the miles on his body and the hits he has taken, it doesn’t seem feasible to push himself beyond his limits for something that doesn’t feel like a worthwhile return.

To boot, James averaged a league-high 36.9 minutes per game in his last season in Cleveland. In the last two seasons thus far, he’s averaged 36.7 minutes — which feels like a recipe for an injury if folks aren’t careful.

And unfortunately for the Lakers, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which they sacrifice a future that’s already unknown for a thin slice of possibility that the present can look better than it does now.

It doesn’t feel like there’s a move they can make to elevate themselves in the meantime, and it’s probably best if they sit in the reality.

It’s not a death knell, the Lakers have been in unsavory positions before, as have plenty of other franchises.

It’s just their turn.

Latest Stories

  • A relatable tail: Lost stuffed bunny at Vancouver airport waits to be claimed

    Many travellers faced cancelled flights at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) this week due to severe weather conditions — including one fuzzy passenger. Celia Taylor says she was waiting to fly from Vancouver to Alberta on Tuesday when she came across a stuffed bunny on the ground. Taylor says there was nobody around the stuffed animal, nor was there anyone around who looked like they lost anything. So she "propped it up on a sort of table nearby in the hopes that somebody walking past would

  • Johnston's late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens

    DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas’ third power-play goal with five minutes remaining and the Stars rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night. Roope Hintz scored twice on primary assists from Jason Robertson, and Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games. Johnston put his own rebound past Jake Allen, giving the rookie a three-game goal streak. At 19 years and 223 days old, he’

  • Capitals' Alex Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe for second place on NHL career goals list

    With two goals Friday, giving him 802 in his career, Alex Ovechkin passed the legendary Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL's all-time goals list.

  • Alex Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe for No. 2 on NHL's all-time goals list

    No one stands between Ovechkin and Gretzky now.

  • NHL's most lopsided trade keeps paying dividends for Golden Knights

    The Chandler Stephenson trade has been a steal for the Golden Knights, while the Bear-Foegele swap has been a flop for the Oilers and Hurricanes. That and much more in this week's 10 Insights and Observations.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Can the Raptors bank on Fred VanVleet finding his shot?

    Amit Mann and Louis Zatzman discuss the ups and downs of Fred VanVleet's shooting this season and why it's crucial to the Raptors' success. Full episode gauging their confidence on team defence, front office tweaking the roster, Malachi Flynn staying in the rotation and more is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Roughriders sign defensive back Nick Marshall to one-year extension

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension. Marshall set a Roughriders' record for interceptions returned for touchdowns last season when he earned his fifth career pick-six in a 41-20 win over Montreal in Week 4. He intercepted a Trevor Harris pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 90 yards. Marshall had four total interceptions and 24 defensive tackles in 16 games last season. In 60 games over four seasons with Saskatchew

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum'

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h