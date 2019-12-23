With all their running backs hurt, could the Seahawks really consider Marshawn Lynch? Pretty please?

The Seattle Seahawks came out of Sunday’s game with practically no running backs.

Rashaad Penny was already done for the season. In a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise went down with season-ending injuries.

It’s a dire situation, especially for a team that likes to run the ball. Seattle faces the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday night with the NFC West on the line.

The Seahawks are going to have to add someone over the next week at running back. Why not one of the greatest players in franchise history? Hey, we can dream.

Is there any chance for a Marshawn Lynch return?

The idea that Marshawn Lynch could be brought out of retirement seemed like a fun social media joke after news came down of Carson and Prosise being done.

Marshawn Lynch walking into the VMAC tomorrow like #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/oneWCfvcUA — Mark Parrott (@mark__parrott) December 23, 2019

And then Bob Condotta, the longtime beat writer for the Seattle Times, actually gave a little bit of credence to the idea.

And as for Marshawn Lynch? I don’t think it can be ruled out. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 23, 2019

Wait, what? After that Matt Calkins of the Times wrote a column titled, “The Seahawks should bring back Marshawn Lynch after Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise’s injuries.”

Sure, this is probably the longest of long shots. But at least it’s a fun one.

Marshawn Lynch retired after the 2018 season. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, archive)

Seahawks will have to add a back

Condotta also floated the name of C.J. Anderson. Anderson has played this season, is a reliable veteran and someone like that might make more sense than Lynch, who retired after last season. Lynch is 33 years old. His final season with the Oakland Raiders wasn’t great. It’s seems very unlikely Lynch is still in football shape this deep into retirement.

But Calkins pointed out that Lynch dropped by the Seahawks’ practice facility earlier this month. He and the team are on good terms, it appears. And if there was anyone who could roll out of bed and play in the NFL it might be Lynch, one of the toughest backs in league history.

This all seems incredibly unlikely to happen, for any rational reason you can come up with. But it’s fun to dream.

