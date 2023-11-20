The Witcher, Witcher 2 gain Apple Silicon support

The Witcher 2

Fans of "The Witcher" series can now natively play two of the games on new Macs, with the addition of Apple Silicon support.



The Witcher series of games have been wildly successful for CD Projekt, but while the original release and the sequel have been available on Mac for a while, they haven't been updated to work on Apple Silicon chips until Monday.



In a tweet, the official X account for The Witcher announced that both The Witcher: Enhanced Edition and The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings have been updated to include support for Apple Silicon M1, M2, and macOS Ventura.



The updated version is now available via Steam, GOG, and the Mac App Store.



Due to the change, there's a new minimum requirement of macOS Big Sur. In an earlier note on the update, CD Projekt explains that it's due to the use of technologies such as JIT-compatible memory management and Apple's Game Controller framework.



Players on Intel Mac models can still play the previous version of the game, but should disable automatic updates on Steam and GOG.



While there is a third Witcher game in the series, it is currently only playable on Windows.