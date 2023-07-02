The Witcher star Anya Chalotra: ‘Doing nude scenes seemed right at the time’

Intimacy co-ordinators make a huge difference, says The Witcher's Anya Chalotra - Rii Schroer/The Telegraph

It’s no picnic being part of the biggest fantasy series in town. And Netflix’s smash hit saga The Witcher, which fills the gap where Game of Thrones should be and returns for its third series this week, has been embroiled in more hoo-ha than most. Fallings out between showrunners and stars, fan uproar over liberties with source material, enough sex to make even Daenerys Targaryen blush... it’s made the on-screen monster-slaying look like a walk in the park.

Couple that with the sheer scale of the thing – vast battle scenes, dozens of extras, a budget of $10 million an episode – and 26-year-old leading lady Anya Chalotra, who stars as mercurial sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg in what is essentially her first big job after leaving drama school, was overwhelmed from the off.

“I didn’t think I was going to get through the first day of filming,’ she says, recalling day one on set in Budapest. “It was to do with being on a film set. All I’ve ever known was theatre. I haven’t worked with a black box [i.e. a camera] in front of my face, despite having come out of drama school and calling myself an actor.” It was all too much – the pace of filming compounded by the fact that scenes were shot out of chronological order. “My mind was all over the place. I couldn’t understand this way of working. I had to figure out what my process was quite quickly.” Feeling the walls close in, she called an old confidante, Heartbeat and Virtues star Niamh Cusack. “Niamh was brilliant and wise. She said to me, ‘Play the moment, play the scene. Don’t think about what you need to achieve with your character’s storyline through the whole season.’ Which helped.”

Chalotra with co-star Henry Cavill, who will leave The Witcher after this series - Susan Allnutt/Netflix

Chalotra was slightly wide-eyed when she went for her Witcher audition. She’d grown up in suburban Wolverhampton, the daughter of an Indian father and English mother, her passion for acting prompted by a performance of Jim Cartwright’s The Rise and Fall of Little Voice that she attended as a teenager. Thoroughly un-showbizzy, her parents were keen for her to get a qualification. So she studied acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, alma mater to, among others, Jodie Whittaker, Ewan McGregor and Dominic West, and where Cusack is a mentor. Afterwards, she bounced between small parts before her agent put her up for The Witcher.

She was not au fait with the source material. Chalotra hadn’t even watched Game of Thrones, the show that turned fantasy mainstream. And when she read that Yennefer’s defining quality was beauty – that “men wanted her, women wanted to be her” – she concluded she hadn’t a chance. “It said, ‘she’s gorgeous’. Or something like that. I said to my agent on the phone: ‘I don’t think I’m right for this part.’ [But] it helped me just play the scene rather than what I thought she was. Maybe I got that completely wrong, which just goes to show.”

The nudity was also a steep learning curve. When season one arrived in December 2019, the fantasy genre was synonymous with gratuitous nudity. In the aftermath of Game of Thrones – the bawdy saga for which the concept “sexposition” had been coined – the feeling was that any fantasy worthy of the name had to feature acres of flesh.

Chalotra was not spared. She had several naked and quasi-naked scenes, including one in which she and her A-list co-star Henry Cavill exchanged sparse dialogue while splashing in a bath. She also shared the set with half a dozen nude dancers. “I didn’t think about it while filming,” she says. “And then when you suddenly stop, and you’re not distracted by your character’s storyline, all these little things you didn’t worry about in the moment come to you. It wasn’t until post-filming that people would ask more about those scenes.

'When it came to more intimate scenes in season one, they all seemed right at the time' - Netflix

“That was when my anxiety would start. It was the first big project I’d ever done. I didn’t know how I was going to be on camera more than anything else. The thing I worried about more than anything is, ‘How am I going to do this character justice?’ When it came to more intimate scenes in season one, they all seemed right at the time. That was a part of Yennefer’s journey. As long as we’re progressing the story, then we’re OK.”

In contrast to season one, the production now has an intimacy co-ordinator. “Which is one thing I would have absolutely loved,” she says. “The line is always blurred between Anya, when I’m clothed, and when I’m not,” she says, meaning she is naturally more self-conscious when required to disrobe. “With so many people around you filming, it’s important we feel comfortable. An intimacy co-ordinator supports you in the best way. It makes a huge difference.”

Intimacy co-ordinators are in the news after the disastrous HBO series The Idol, which stars Lily-Rose Depp, was criticised for mocking them. “Everyone might feel differently about different things,” adds Chalotra. “As long as they’re there as a point of call, that’s important.”

Chalotra drops a tiny spoiler by hinting that Yennefer and her monster-slaying sparring partner Geralt of Riviera (Cavill) may resume their romantic relationship this year. But they are in an awkward spot as The Witcher returns. They have yet to kiss and make up following her treachery last season (in which she sold out Geralt and his ward Princess Ciri in a desperate attempt to reclaim her magic powers). This makes for a tricky dynamic as they try to protect Ciri (Freya Allan) from evil forces. Yennefer’s betrayal was controversial among fans. For some, it was a departure too far from the books (which have sold 75 million copies). Chalotra has tried not to be drawn into all the backlash.

“I steer clear as much as possible from what’s online,” she says. “The fans make the show what it is. We couldn’t do it without them. [That said], we are making a TV adaptation. We have to try and elevate the characters. Yennefer’s treachery is hard to come back from this season. Hopefully we do come back from it.”

Someone that won’t be back for the next series, however, is Cavill. Series three will be his last. The Superman star, a die-hard Witcher fan, dropped the bombshell of his departure in October with a terse social media message that raised more questions than it answered. “My journey as Geralt has been filled with both monsters and adventures and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he said, adding that Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth would inherit Geralt’s man-bun and blade.

The announcement fuelled speculation that Cavill and Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich were at odds over how faithful the series should be to Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novels (which have also spawned a run of hit video games). Cavill wanted to be as true as possible to the books, went the whisperings. Hissrich, it was felt, had a different opinion.

Chalotra shakes her head. “When we are all on set, we’re dedicated to playing these characters and bringing them to life in the best way,” she says. “And that is exactly what I felt every day from Henry.”

Because the cast only found out that he was leaving after this latest season wrapped, there were no tears or hugs when Cavill filmed his final scene. Chalotra says it’s been tough since. “That news was hard to take because he’s family. We’ve been together for five years. So for anyone to leave after working with someone for that long, we’re going to feel that loss.”

Cavill has now moved on to Amazon for an adaptation of the Warhammer 40,000 science-fiction war game. However, The Witcher will continue, and Chalotra looks forward to working with Hemsworth. She is also eager to expand her horizons. “I want to do more physical stuff: I always joke I’d like to do more motion capture – playing an animal, for instance. I’m always looking for that challenge. Also, I’d love to do a film. I’m ready to do so much.”

The Witcher season three: volume one is on Netflix now, with volume two arriving on July 27

