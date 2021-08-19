“The Witcher” creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has signed a multiyear overall deal with Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday.

The news was announced by Netflix TV boss Bela Bajaria during the streamer’s Television Critics Association press tour presentation Thursday. Under the agreement, Schmidt Hissrich will write and produce new scripted series content and other creative projects for Netflix.

She will remain on board as executive producer and showrunner on “The Witcher,” which is scheduled to premiere its second season in December. The series, based on the beloved Polish fantasy series from author Andrzej Sapkowski, stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.

Schmidt Hissrich will also continue to serve as executive producer on the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” and the anime spinoff “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.” Her previous credits include the Marvel series “Defenders” and “Daredevil” at Netflix and Starz’s “Power.”

“I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership,” Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement. “While my heart belongs to ‘The Witcher’ franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come.”

Added Netflix’s Bajaria, “Lauren is a formidable talent with a strong creative vision and diverse skill-set that she brings to every project she touches. Lauren’s work on ‘The Witcher’ has firmly established her as both a preeminent creator and showrunner, and we’re excited to continue working with her on future projects.”

Read original story ‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Signs Overall Deal at Netflix At TheWrap