The Witcher season 3 part 2 latest news: Behind-the-scenes

Netflix

Thursday July 27, 8am - Behind-the-scenes of The Witcher season 3

Ever wondered where Henry Cavill and the rest of The Witcher cast film the series and what hard work goes into pulling off the hit Netflix production?



Digital Spy's Editor in Chief Laurence Mozafari was invited to an exclusive set visit during season 3 filming, travelling to an undisclosed studio location that's not too far away from theme park Thorpe Park.

As expected the hair and make-up departments were large-scale, with a fair few stunt performers on hand to help Cavill kick-ass.

Talking of stunts, show bosses shared a preference for practical effects over CGI in season 3 (much to audience's delight). And there's plenty more magic to come in part two, which drops on Netflix today.

One of the team's biggest challenges when filming the latest series? A certain beast which The Witcher's Head of Franchise Design, Andrew Laws, teased was the 'hardest monster' they've made to date. Think prosthetics coupled with VFX and creature concept design to help bring it to life. You'll have to tune in to the last few episodes to see exactly which one they're talking about...

We'll be bringing you more The Witcher season three part two updates in due course - ES



Thursday July 27, 7am — So, how did The Witcher season 3 part 2 pick up from the part one cliffhanger?

Netflix





It's the day The Witcher fans have been waiting for — and a bittersweet one at that, as the release of season three part two marks Henry Cavill's final outing as Geralt of Rivia.

The Superman star brought Andrzej Sapkowski's protagonist to life in the hit Netflix series, giving us murder, moody glares and, of course, muscles (three things his successor Liam Hemsworth better swat up on).

But before we say goodbye, we thought we'd get your Witcher viewing off to a good start with a refresher on that Vilgefortz twist in the season three part one finale.

First things first: Vilgefortz is a baddie who's secretly working for Nilfgaard. Not a huge shock to those who've read the books, but the revelation certainly rocked some Netflix viewers to the core.

Story continues

Vilgefortz wants Ciri — currently being kept hidden away in Aretuza — because of her powers.

Meanwhile, Yennefer is still tracking Tissaia, fearing for her safety (and for good reason).

Then there's our main man Geralt, who was last seen with a knife at his neck in the part one finale. How's he going to get out of that one?

Stay tuned for more The Witcher season three part two updates from Digital Spy - ES

The Witcher seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix. Spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin is also streaming on Netflix.

You Might Also Like