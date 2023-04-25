The Witcher fans feeling ‘sad’ over ‘bittersweet’ season three trailer

The bittersweet first trailer for Henry Cavill’s final season of The Witcher has been released.

While fans are excited to see the actor in action once again as Geralt of Rivia, they are also using the opportunity to express sadness over the fact he is leaving the Netflix show.

In October 2022, it was announced that the actor would be leaving the fantasy adaptation after the forthcoming third season.

Shortly after, Cavill returned to the DC Extended universe (DCEU) as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene.

However, his return was cut short after the actor revealed that new DC co-boss James Gunn had decided to drop the actor from the franchise.

Now, months on, the actor has taken centre stage as Geralt of Rivia in a teaser trailer for The Witcher’s two-part third season, the first of which will arrive on Netflix on 29 June.

Part two will be released on 27 July.

A synopsis for the new season reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

“They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

Find the trailer for The Witcher season three below.

This summer, everything changes. The Witcher Season 3 begins on the 29th of June 🐺⚔️ #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/lQ6VNTwa12 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 25, 2023

Cavill will be replaced in The Witcher season four by Liam Hemsworth.