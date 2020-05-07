The Witcher season 2 release date, cast, and everything you need to know about the Netflix series

The Witcher season 2

The Witcher season 2 may have had its production shut down for the time being, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a Continent’s worth of cast news, info, and even the very first set photo to sift through.

Our guide covers timelines, what to expect from the story, including which of the books it’s set to adapt, in 2021, and even the whole host of new characters rocking up to (probably) piss Geralt off. There are even some exclusive quotes from showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who teases what’s to come in season 2

So, whether you’re relaxing in a bathtub, singing a song or two, or just doing some plain old monster hunting around the house (read: pets and children), be sure to dive into our guide to The Witcher season 2. Chances are, you might just discover something completely new for the follow-up to one of 2019’s most talked-about series.

The first Witcher season 2 set photo has been revealed

Filming may have been halted (see below for more on that) but that hasn't stopped the drip-drip-drip of new info for the second season of The Witcher.

Case in point: showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who you'll be hearing plenty from further down, has shared a shot from production in March. Admittedly, you can't see much but it does look like a possible return to Brokilon Forest, where Ciri spent part of the first season.

#tbt one month ago on the set of ⁦@witchernetflix⁩. The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1PbeUa9YaOApril 10, 2020

The Witcher season 2 has stopped filming

To add to the wave of coronavirus delays across the film and TV industry, The Witcher season 2 has currently halted filming. That decision was made on March 16 and, understandably given the current situation with COVID-19, hasn't started back up again. We'll update you as soon as things change, however.

The Witcher season 2 release date

The Witcher season 2

We're still no closer to learning The Witcher season 2 release date. Outside of a general "2021" window, Netflix hasn't clued us in on when new episodes are dropping.

Netflix announced in a statement (via Deadline) that pre-production will begin in “early 2020” with a view to a 2021 release date. Outside of that, nada, apart from showrunner and series creator Lauren S. Hissrich reaffirming that The Witcher season 2 release date is 2021, not 2020 in a Reddit AMA. She said, "We don't yet have a target launch date for season 2, past 2021...We don't want to rush the product. That doesn't benefit anyone.

But the larger gap between filming in 2020 and a 2021 release date shouldn't concern fans. Hissrich recently explained in an interview with IGN that the added time was only a good for the show, saying she wants to "make sure that everyone on our team gets the time to do their job and do it to the best of their ability. So we’re making sure we have a lot of built-in cushion time for Season 2 so we don’t cram anything in at the last minute."

But when can we expect an actual release date announcement? With filming currently postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, don't expect any news until the latter half of 2020. For reference, season 1's release date reveal was held off until late October, just seven weeks before it aired. It's probably not going to be such a short timeframe for season 2, but it also means a season 2 announcement won't be forthcoming for around six months at the earliest.

The Witcher season 2 cast

The Witcher season 2

The Witcher season 2 cast has all been confirmed, including a whole batch of new characters to get excited about.

Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) all return, as does the incomparable Jaskier (Joey Batey). Also back are MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

But the new additions are potentially the most important. The most recognisable face is certainly Kristofer Hivju, best known as Tormund Giantsbane from Game of Thrones. He'll be playing man-turned-into-a-monster, Nivellen. Here's who else will be joining him on The Continent.

Yasen Atour as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Mecia Simson as Francesca

Kim Bodnia as Vesemir

For a primer on those, check out our guide on the new characters coming to The Witcher.

Intriguingly, Deadline is reporting that Carmel Landiado will play the character of Violet who is "a young girl whose playful and whimsical demeanour is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character."

Violet has no basis in either the books or the games and Laniado's casting has not been confirmed. That's one to keep an eye on, especially as filming progresses and more cast members appear on set for the first time.

And what of Vesemir? Fan attention was drawn towards a 2018 tweet from Mark Hamill, who, when asked about the possibility of playing Vesemir, replied, “I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me.”

I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me. 👍March 6, 2018

But that ultimately didn't come to fruition, with Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia ultimately winning out and snagging the role of Vesemir. It's unknown at this time whether Hamill auditioned or was actively considered for the part.

Vesemir is set to be introduced in a pre-Witcher season 2 animated film. Nightmare of the Wolf is due to air at some point in 2020, though it's not yet known if Bodnia will voice the character in that prequel.

The Witcher season 2 story

The Witcher season 2

Details are scarce, but the underlying mantra behind The Witcher season 2 story appears to be making things leaner, tighter, and a lot more straightforward.

Hissrich teased the upcoming season (and its interactions) in an interview with GamesRadar+, saying: “What’s great about season two, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused. There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in season one, actually start to come into fruition in season two.”

Hissrich added: “Characters start meeting and interacting more. That goes well sometimes. It doesn’t go well sometimes. But it’s kind of like, all of those building blocks that we set up for the world, finally start to come together into something a little more concrete.”

While the first season roughly covered the majority of The Last Wish collection of short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, a report by Redanian Intelligence suggests that The Witcher season 2 story will at least draw from A Grain of Truth, another series of tales by the Polish author. However, those who already know the book cover-to-cover might want to hold fire on thinking they know the meat of The Witcher season 2 story.

That’s because both Geralt and Ciri will apparently be travelling to Kaer Morhen, the ancestral home of the witchers, and meet a man-turned-beast named Nivellen on their travels. Let’s hope there’s a grain of truth to that one, especially given the castings of both Nivellen and Lambert, a steadfast presence as Kaer Morhen in the books and games.

Another monstrous rumour from Redanian Intelligence puts forward the possibility that the tree-like Leshen (perhaps best known to players of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as being a devilishly difficult forest spirit enemy) could feature in season 2. Not only that, but its appearance will have "major consequences" for an unknown character. Uh-oh.

More recently, Hissrich has teased out some more season 2 story details, specifically with how that pertains to two of the more villainous characters from last year.

“I can’t wait to dig deeper into Cahir and Fringilla in [The Witcher season 2], who they are, why Nilfgaard is important, and where they’ll go from here.” Hissrich said on Twitter. “It’s one of my favourite parts of the new season.

If you want to know more about the source material (which might just clue you in on The Witcher season 2 story), here's our guide on The Witcher books, including the suggested reading order and how they compare to the Netflix series as well as the games.

The Witcher season 2 timeline

The Witcher season 2

One of the biggest talking points to come out of The Witcher Netflix series in 2019 was the use of a non-linear narrative. Over the course of a handful of decades, we saw the origins of Yennefer’s story, as well as how Geralt came to look after Ciri thanks to his presence at the Cintran royal court and his call for the Law of Surprise. The stories flitted back and forth between past and present throughout, often at multiple times in the same episode.

However, that understandably confused some viewers – the show didn’t always make it clear when we were watching certain scenes. The biggest culprit was Jaskier, who seemingly didn’t age despite crossing paths with Geralt over several years – and that’s despite Yennefer making reference to the baby-faced bard’s “crow’s feet.”

The Witcher season 2 should change that. Hissrich held her hands up during the aforementioned Reddit AMA: “We dropped the ball on aging [Jaskier] up over the course of the show. It's hard to show the passage of time when everyone looks the same, so we'll be approaching that differently in [season 2].”

However, we can probably expect a more straightforward A-to-B story this time around. That’s not to say there definitely won’t be flashbacks or time jumps, but the language used by Hissrich in interviews so far sounds fairly definitive. There have already been references to a more linear approach to the story, as well as the story being “much more focused.” That sounds like a far less convoluted timeline to the one we eventually got used to in season 1.

For a detailed look at the timey-wimey shenanigans of the first season, check out our very own complete Witcher timeline.

The Witcher season 2 trailer

The Witcher season 2 trailer

No Witcher season 2 trailer… yet. It’s very early days, after all. For reference, the very first trailer (described as a ‘teaser’ despite being two minutes long) for season 1 launched in July 2019, some five months before the show aired on Netflix. With filming now anyway, we can perhaps expect a late 2020 season 2 trailer at the earliest, though early 2021 is a far more realistic proposition especially given real-world events.

The Witcher season 2 episode count

the witcher season 2

Alongside the big batch o' cast news that was flung into our laps in February comes the news that The Witcher season 2 episode count is set at eight episodes, the same total as the first season. Stephen Surjik, Sarah O'Gorman, Ed Bazalgette, Geeta V. Patel will each be directing two episodes apiece.